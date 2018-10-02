THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Landslide, flooding block Patong – Kamala road

PHUKET: Motorists are advised to avoid using route 4233 (the Patong – Kamala road) following a landslide and flooding this morning (Oct 2).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 October 2018, 01:21PM

Route 4233 (the Patong – Kamala road) was closed following a landslide and flooding. Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong – Kamala road was still blocked at midday after heavy rains led to a landslide and flooding earlier, Kamala OrBorTor Deputy Chief Nopporn Karuna told The Phuket News at 12.40pm.

“Right now there is a traffic jam in Kamala area caused by this flooding. The southbound lane (leading to Patong) is blocked by a big rock which we are trying to remove right now,” Mr Karuna said.

Meanwhile Kamala Traffic Police warned that a bridge on route 4233 was damaged as well.

“The road is not good for traffic right now as the bridge in front of Wyndham resort is damaged. Please avoid this road”, Kamala Traffic Police warned.

Neither of the sources was able to tell when the repairs can be completed.

 

 

 

Kurt | 02 October 2018 - 13:56:29 

Why traffic jam? You have RTP officers with boots to deviate them to other main roads to go south wards.Right? Nevermind the bridge, in a few months there will be a lovely over-budget for it.

