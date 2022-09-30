Rain fails to dampen spirits at Veg Fest processions

PHUKET: Street processions for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival continued by two main shrines on the island despite heavy downpours drenching participants this morning (Sept 30), on Day 5 of the nine-day festival.

cultureChinese

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 30 September 2022, 09:50AM

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums from the Jeng Ong Shrine located near Vachira Phuket Hospital took to the streets at 6:30am, making their way down Yaowarat Rd into the heart of Phuket Town. The procession continued onto Dibuk Rd, Thepkrasattri Rd, Phang Nga Rd, Montri Rd, Soi Surin, past Ocean Robinson shopping centre, right onto Ong Sim Phai Rd, left back onto Phuket Rd and from there to Saphan Hin, where ritual ceremonies were observed before the participants made their way back to the shrine near the hospital.

The street procession by Tha Ruea Shrine, located near Heroines Monument, saw devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums travel by car from the shrine to in front of Mission Hospital Phuket, from where they continued on foot along Thepkrasattri Rd, through the centre of Phuket Town and also arrive at Saphan Hin to perform their own ceremonies before making their way back to the shrine by car.

Surin Circle (also called the Clocktower roundabout) became the main gathering point for people observing both processions this morning.

Also a popular gathering point was in front of the Lan Nawamin courtyard on Phuket Rd, where Phuket Municipality set up a large table of offerings for the Mah Song passing by. Many people gathered at the site in the hope of receiving blessings from gods through the spirit mediums. Children were not disappointed, with some of the Mah Song handing out sweets and candy, and blessed handwoven cloth wristbands.

The Mah Song today featured more of the traditional items for piercings, including traditional weapons such as Hua Monong as well as swords and knives.

Rain continued throughout the duration of both street processions this morning, though people lining the streets, including local residents and foreign tourists, remained undeterred and remained steadfast in the rain to witness the spectacle.

Other shrines observing street processions today this morning were Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine (Chalong) - 7am; Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Pasak) - 7:15am; Hok Ong Tong Shrine (Chalong) - 7:30am; and Bang Jo Shrine (Srisoonthorn) - 7:30am.

Seng Leng Tong Shrine in Muang Mai will conduct their street procession at 3pm today and devotees from Sapam Shrine will return to the streets for their second street procession at 6:45pm.

The street processions will continue tomorrow, as follows:

Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am

Bang Liao Shrine (Bang Neow, Phuket Town) - 7am

Cherng Talay Shrine - 7am

Guan Tae Gun Shrine (Baan Pon) - 7:30am

Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) - 3pm

Ngore Choon Gend Baanya Shrine (Baan Ya) - 4:45pm

For a full list of the remaining street processions to be held, click here.