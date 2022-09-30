British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rain fails to dampen spirits at Veg Fest processions

Rain fails to dampen spirits at Veg Fest processions

PHUKET: Street processions for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival continued by two main shrines on the island despite heavy downpours drenching participants this morning (Sept 30), on Day 5 of the nine-day festival.

cultureChinese
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 30 September 2022, 09:50AM

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Tha Reua Shrine procession made its way along Thepkrasattri Rd while traffic passed by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

People receive blessings from Mah Song passing by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

People receive blessings from Mah Song passing by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

People receive blessings from Mah Song passing by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

People receive blessings from Mah Song passing by. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

devotees ready to hand out blessings. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

devotees ready to hand out blessings. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums from the Jeng Ong Shrine located near Vachira Phuket Hospital took to the streets at 6:30am, making their way down Yaowarat Rd into the heart of Phuket Town. The procession continued onto Dibuk Rd, Thepkrasattri Rd, Phang Nga Rd, Montri Rd, Soi Surin, past Ocean Robinson shopping centre, right onto Ong Sim Phai Rd, left back onto Phuket Rd and from there to Saphan Hin, where ritual ceremonies were observed before the participants made their way back to the shrine near the hospital.

The street procession by Tha Ruea Shrine, located near Heroines Monument, saw devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums travel by car from the shrine to in front of Mission Hospital Phuket, from where they continued on foot along Thepkrasattri Rd, through the centre of Phuket Town and also arrive at Saphan Hin to perform their own ceremonies before making their way back to the shrine by car.

Surin Circle (also called the Clocktower roundabout) became the main gathering point for people observing both processions this morning.

Also a popular gathering point was in front of the Lan Nawamin courtyard on Phuket Rd, where Phuket Municipality set up a large table of offerings for the Mah Song passing by. Many people gathered at the site in the hope of receiving blessings from gods through the spirit mediums. Children were not disappointed, with some of the Mah Song handing out sweets and candy, and blessed handwoven cloth wristbands.

The Mah Song today featured more of the traditional items for piercings, including traditional weapons such as Hua Monong as well as swords and knives.

Rain continued throughout the duration of both street processions this morning, though people lining the streets, including local residents and foreign tourists, remained undeterred and remained steadfast in the rain to witness the spectacle.

Fastship Phuket

Other shrines observing street processions today this morning were Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine (Chalong) - 7am; Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Pasak) - 7:15am; Hok Ong Tong Shrine (Chalong) - 7:30am; and Bang Jo Shrine (Srisoonthorn) - 7:30am.

Seng Leng Tong Shrine in Muang Mai will conduct their street procession at 3pm today and devotees from Sapam Shrine will return to the streets for their second street procession at 6:45pm.

The street processions will continue tomorrow, as follows:

  • Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am
  • Bang Liao Shrine (Bang Neow, Phuket Town) - 7am
  • Cherng Talay Shrine - 7am
  • Guan Tae Gun Shrine (Baan Pon) - 7:30am
  • Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) - 3pm
  • Ngore Choon Gend Baanya Shrine (Baan Ya) - 4:45pm

For a full list of the remaining street processions to be held, click here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Masks rule to stay for public transport
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers
High hopes for 1.5m Chinese tourists
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories at ceremony
Thailand to promote U.S. investment in EEC
Noru kills one, wreaks havoc upcountry
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Vegetarian Festival beats the downpours || September 29
Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport
Pre-election rules clarified
Hit-and-run doctor faces ethics inquiry
Bangla touts questioned over attack on American
Fleeing Russians worry border will ‘close forever’
Phuket Veg Fest processions beat the downpours
Evacuations as storm Noru hits
Weather warning issued for Phuket

 

Phuket community
Biden not among leaders to attend Apec

@Kurt Xi Jinping was invited , even it it drew criticism from politicians. Actually easy to find o...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

Scandinaivan nations have already proved legalization of drugs solves all of the criminal and most ...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

Is touting not forbidden? Why touting is needed on Bangla Rd? The open bar culture shows enough to ...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

Great example of mangled translation. 'How wrong is that.." means something opposite from ...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

Poor tourists. Arriving at Phuket International Airport, and to be able to hail a normal taxi of the...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

It seems that Phuket Officialdom keeps ignoring the power of international social media when it come...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor faces ethics inquiry

Disgusting behaviour. Why hasn't this PoS been named? Apologising is clearly not enough! Should ...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

.[.by four wearing uniforms who had robbed them of 8,000B]. So the police were in the area after al...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

Officials don't understand or even seem to care about is what this does to Phuket's reputati...(Read More)

Biden not among leaders to attend Apec

Dek shows he not understand the labeled doing things between world Royalties. For a country that has...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 