THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PSU launches COVID-19 ‘rapid test’

PSU launches COVID-19 ‘rapid test’

PHUKET: Researchers at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) have launched their own COVID-19 rapid test in the hope of accurately determining whether a Person Under Investigation (PUI) is infected.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 April 2020, 02:59PM

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

The new COVID-19 rapid tests were launched yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: PSU

« »

The new rapid test devices were launched by video conference at the unversity’s Faculty of Medicine yesterday (Apr 27)

Present for the launch were PSU Hatyai campus president Asst Prof Niwat Keawpradub PhD along with Asst Prof Sunton Wongsiri M.D., a lecturer at PSU’s Faculty of Medicine’s Department of Orthopedics, and Asst Prof Theerakamol Pengsakul PhD of the unversity’s Faculty of Medical Technology. 

Prof Niwat said that the rapid test will be a “great weapon” in medical staff’s fight against the virus pandemic.

“We have worked together with researchers from many faculties and took much effort to solve this problem as the main medical center of the south,” he added.

Asst Prof Sunton explained that the standard testing for the COVID-19 is to search for the RNA of the virus by examining secretions in the respiratory tract, which he said usually take two to three hours and expertise in operation of the equipment used and to interpret the results.

“The equipment used to test [for COVID-19] is expensive and not suitable for use in the field. The staff collecting the samples also are exposed to a high risk of infection. They have to be close to the patient and handle the samples, which may be heavily contaminated with the virus,” Asst Prof Sunton said.

Dr Theerakamol explained that the rapid test devices can be used for conducting initial tests of PUIs.

The tests analyse a person’s Immunoglobulin M (IgM) and Immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels, which both will give an indication of the condition of the person’s immune system, one of the key ways of identifying whether a person is infected with COVID-19. he said.

“The test needs only 15-20 minutes to show the results, and it takes only 15-20 microlitres, or around two to three drops of blood from the tip of the finger. The amount of blood needed to conduct the test is very small, so even if it is carrying the virus there is low risk of infection for medical staff conducting the test,” Dr Theerakamol explained.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“The test is suitable for use in field testing, as it’s portable and easy to take to the houses where high-risk people are under self-quarantine. They do not need to go to local hospitals, which reduces the risk of virus spreading and the work of medical staff in the hospital.

“Also, the test device can be kept in normal temperatures for months,” he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged caution in the use of “rapid tests” for COVID-19, praising the efforts of people developing such tests but at the same time warning against using such tests for conclusive evidence of whether or not a patient is actually infected with the virus.

“WHO applauds the efforts of test developers to innovate and respond to the needs of the population.

“However, before these tests can be recommended, they must be validated in the appropriate populations and settings. Inadequate tests may miss patients with active infection or falsely categorize patients as having the disease when they do not, further hampering disease control efforts. At present, based on current evidence, WHO recommends the use of these new point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests only in research settings. They should not be used in any other setting, including for clinical decision-making, until evidence supporting use for specific indications is available.*

“WHO continues to evaluate available immunodiagnostics tests for COVID-19 and will update this scientific brief when necessary, the global agency added.

* Note: The text is marked in BOLD in the statement by the WHO.



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Moody’s Investors Service Gives Thailand Stable Outlook
B5,000 aid paid to 7.5mn people
Phuket turtle nest under inspection after 76 eggs fail to produce younglings
France, Spain to announce lockdown exit plan as Aussies hit waves
Power outage to affect Koh Siray
Village chief nabbed for virus sticker scam
Phuket marks second COVID death
Woman downs rat poison in handout protest
If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease
GPO gearing up to produce Favipiravir
Lockdown to linger: Some restrictions to ease
Airlines set to return as ban on domestic flights ends
Phuket’s first COVID death: Bang Tao woman, 64, who lived with three other confirmed cases
Incoming flights ban extended to May 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency decree extended! Phuket’s first COVID death? Flight ban continues! || April 27

 

Phuket community
Emergency decree extended until end of May

Christy Sweet@ it’s not SARS 2 - less fatal but more infectious death rate is very low check Singa...(Read More)

Village chief nabbed for virus sticker scam

There should be made a very good conviction+ punishment example of this Headman. Not only for his di...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

“If subdistricts are re-opened on May 1. They must be under certain conditions. Everyone who live...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

"Listen to the scientists,not listen to politicians" Yeah,right Kurt. Or even better,list...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

Hope the muslim cleric on Phuket will during Ramadan promote strongly social distancing in mosques d...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

Cherngtalay, area in question specific is Bang Tao. All confirmed cases . Quarantine Bang Tao and...(Read More)

Lockdown to linger: Some restrictions to ease

Well, if it still results in fewer fatalities in 4 months than our roads do every single day then we...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

Provincial governors also have significant freedom in making decisions about openings for their dist...(Read More)

China envoy threatens Australia boycott over virus inquest demand

"China is not a friendly nation" But who is a friendly,trustworthy country ?Russia ? USA ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Hi Island Man, in general, scientists say they still know to little about Covid19. The worldwide re-...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Seara Sports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Pavilions Home Video

 