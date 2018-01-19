PHUKET: During a visit to the island yesterday (Jan 18), the deputy commander of the Tourist Police Division confirmed that a team from the Phuket Provincial Police are hunting for the suspects wanted in connection with an alleged burglary at a condominium unit in Rawai on Monday (Jan 15).

Friday 19 January 2018, 03:45PM

Russian nationals Maxim Lastovka, 27, and his partner Anna Nikulina, 22. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The alleged robbery at the condominium in Nai Harn, Rawai left a Russian couple without various valuables including Bitcoins worth over B3.5 million. (See story here.)

Tourist Police Division Deputy Commander Lt Gen Surachet Hakpan said, “Phuket Provincial Police are now in charge of hunting for these suspects. We have also ordered Tourist Police Division 3 Chief Maj Gen Angkoon Klaiklueng to follow up on this case.

“At this stage we know that suspects are foreigners but we can not reveal more details. Please let officers do their job first. If we find out more details about the suspects we will reveal more,” he said.

“Transnational crime is the usually the responsibility of the Tourist Police Bureau. However, as this has taken place in Phuket we are leaving the Provincial Police in charge.

“The Tourist Police Bureau has taken serious action against Transnational Crime especially in tourism areas such as Pattaya, Phuket and Krabi. Tourists now have more confidence in our work and this can be seen by the increasing number of tourist number visiting Thailand,” Lt Gen Surachet said.

Meanwhile, Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikul of the Chalong Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 19) that both Russians are in Phuket learning Thai on education visas. Neither have work permits nor are they working.