PHUKET: Police have tracked down and arrested a man who was wanted for a string of recent robberies in Phuket including an armed robbery in which he claimed to be a police officer before robbing a woman at gunpoint in front of her home in Koh Kaew on May 18.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 May 2019, 06:22PM

Chairat Pongkaew was wanted for a string of armed robberies, burglary and police impersonation. Photo: Phuket City Police

Phuket City Police arrested 40-year-old Chairat Pongkaew at about 11pm last night (May 29) in front of a hotel in Patong where he works.

Col Prawit Ang-chuan, Chief of Investigations at Phuket City Police Station, confirmed that Chairat was arrested following an arrest warrant issued after he was identified as a suspect in several robbery cases.

Chairat robbed 40-year-old Ponsawan Konklong at gunpoint after claiming to be a police officer and made off with B2,000 cash and a gold necklace worth B5,300. (See story here.)

Investigators also linked Chairat to various other robberies in Phuket including an attempted burglary in Srisuchat Village in Rassada, an attempted robbery in Rock Garden Village in Koh Kaew, and the armed robbery of a convenience store in Sapam in which he stole cash and a gold necklace.

Once in custody, Chairat confessed to all accusations blaming his actions on recent online gambling losses in which he bet on football matches.

Col Prawit confirmed, “Chairat Pongkaew has been charged with several counts of robbery and armed robbery as well as using a vehicle to carry out a robbery.

“Police seized clothes that Chairat wore during the crimes, a Honda Click motorbike, a helmet, a black airsoft gun that he admitted using to carry out robberies, and a receipt from a pawn shop that he received after pawning gold that he robbed.”

Chairat was taken to Phuket City Police Station for legal proceedings.