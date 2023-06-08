Prime minister aspirant Pita to visit Phuket

PHUKET: Prime minister hopeful Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat will meet his Phuket supporters on a brief one-day visit to the island this Friday (June 9).

politics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 June 2023, 05:15PM

The visit was announced by Mr Pita on his Facebook page today (June 8). Similar announcements were made by MFP’s elected candidates from Phuket as well as the Phuket Info Center page affiliated with the provincial office of the Ministry of Interior.

Mr Pita provided the following "public gratitude schedule" for the upcoming visit to Phuket in his post:

Noon: Public event at the stadium in front of Kathu District Office on Vichitsongkram Rd.

5pm: Meeting with supporters at Chillva Market on Yaowarat Rd in Samkong.

Phuket Info Center adds that Mr Pita is also planning to meet representatives from local businesses and other sectors at an event at Deevana Plaza Phuket Patong. The specific time for this event was not revealed by the Phuket Info Center, and Mr Pita’s publication did not mention this meeting at all.

Supporters of the MFP from all walks of life have been invited to meet their potential prime minister at the public events in Kathu and Samkong. It has not been disclosed how many attendees can be accommodated at either of the locations or if advance registration is required. Nothing has been announced regarding vehicle parking at Kathu Stadium and Chillva Market.

MFP’s victory in Phuket

MFP candidates won all three Phuket seats for Members of Parliament during the May 14 elections. Somchart Techathavorncharoen was declared the winning candidate for Constituency 1 with 21,252 votes. Chalermpong Saengdee won Constituency 2 with 21,913 votes. Thitikan Thitipruekthikul won Constituency 3 with 20,421 votes.

The three candidates, who collectively received 63,586 votes, will officially become MPs once they have been sworn in.

At the time of the May 14 election, there were a total of 313,594 eligible voters registered in Phuket, with the number divided almost equally among the three constituencies of the province. The voter turnout was slightly over 75%.