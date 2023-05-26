Election Commission confirms Move Forward MPs for Phuket

PHUKET: The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) has confirmed in its official results of the national election on May 14 that Move Forward candidates won all three Phuket seats for Members of Parliament.

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 May 2023, 10:31AM

Image: Election Commission of Thailand

The results were released through the official ECT website yesterday (May 25).

Somchart Techathavorncharoen was declared the unofficial winning candidate for Constituency 1, which comprises Phuket Town (Talad Yai and Talad Neua subdistricts), Koh Kaew and Ratsada. Mr Somchart garnered 21,252 votes.

Piya Sidokbuap of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party placed second in the constituency, with 16,483 votes, followed by Jirayut Songyos of the Palang Pracharat Party, who garnered 10,639 votes.

Of the 76,178 eligible voters in the district, 75.43% turned out to cast votes. In total 70,733 valid votes were counted for the constituency. There were 1,996 spoiled ballots and 3,449 ballots had the ‘No vote’ option selected.

Chalermpong Saengdee won Constituency 2, which comprises Wichit, Chalong, Rawai, Karon, Patong and Kamala, with 21,913 votes.

Nuanchan Samart of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party placed second with 14,967 votes, followed by Wongsakorn Chanakij of the Bhumjaithai Party, who garnered 9,596 votes.

Of the 75,074 eligible voters in the district, 73.32% turned out to cast votes. In total 70,176 valid votes were counted for the constituency. There were 2,113 spoiled ballots and 2,783 ballots had the ‘No vote’ option selected.

Thitikan Thitipruekthikul won Constituency 3, which comprises all of Thalang District along with Kathu subdistrict, with 20,421 votes.

Of the 83,826 eligible voters in the district, 76.33% turned out to cast votes. In total 78,282 valid votes were counted for the constituency. There were 2,423 spoiled ballots and 3,120 ballots had the ‘No vote’ option selected.

Orathai Kerdsap of the Chart Phattana Kla Party placed second with 16,469 votes followed by Wiwat Jindapol of the Bhumjaithai Party, who placed third with 13,692 votes

With all three candidates winning their seats by strong margins, immediately after the release of the unofficial results counted by the Phuket office of the ECT (ECT Phuket), the three MPs-elect took to the streets to thank their supporters.

The three candidates will officially become MPs once they have been sworn in, which at this stage is only a formality.

The Phuket Move Forward MPs-elect have not wasted any time since being elected, and have already started tackling some of the critical issues affecting tourists and residents on the island.

Mr Somchart, winning candidate for Constituency 1, on Tuesday (May 23) visited Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and Phuket City Police Chief Col Pratuang Ponmana to discuss ongoing violent and aberrant behaviour by taxi drivers against ‘taxi app’ drivers in Phuket.

Also discussed on Tuesday was the problem of corrupt police, or people impersonating police officers, extorting monthly payments from local people.

Mr Somchart has also already submitted a formal request to allow private taxi drivers using taxi apps to serve tourists at the airport. If approved, the move would break a decades-long taxi cartel stranglehold on serving tourists arriving via Phuket’s critical tourism portal.

Mr Chalermpong, winning candidate for Constituency 2, has already targetted the dangerous landslide risk beside the main road in Kamala for repairs and corrective action as quickly as possible.