British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

PHUKET: The Move Forward Party swept all three seats for Phuket in the national election for Members of Parliament yesterday, according to unofficial results announced early this morning (May 15).

politics
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 May 2023, 09:18AM

Somchart Techathavorncharoen has been declared the unofficial winning candidate for Constituency 1, which comprises Phuket Town, Koh Kaew and Ratsada, Photo: Somchart Techathavorncharoen / Facebook

Somchart Techathavorncharoen has been declared the unofficial winning candidate for Constituency 1, which comprises Phuket Town, Koh Kaew and Ratsada, Photo: Somchart Techathavorncharoen / Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Polls results were counted late into the night, with Somchart Techathavorncharoen declared the unofficial winning candidate for Constituency 1, which comprises Phuket Town (Talad Yai and Talad Neua subdistricts), Koh Kaew and Ratsada,

Somchart, who was assigned No 2 on the ballot, garnered 18,604 votes.

“Thank you to all the trust that the people of Phuket have given me today. From now on, the Move Forward Party and I will continue to push for progressive policy issues. Let’s make the Thailand that we dream of together come true as soon as possible.” Mr Somchart said in a post on Facebook after 1am today.

Piya Sidokbuap of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party placed second in the constituency, with 16,086 votes, followed by Jirayut Songyos of the Palang Pracharat Party, who garnered 10,470 votes.

Chalermpong Saengdee of the Move Forward Party won Constituency 2, which comprises Wichit, Chalong, Rawai, Karon, Patong and Kamala, with 21,913 votes.

Nuanchan Samart of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party placed second with 14,967 votes, followed by Wongsakorn Chanakij of the Bhumjaithai Party, who garnered 9,596 votes.

Making it a clean sweep for the move Forward Party in Phuket was Thitikan Thitipruekthikul, who won Constituency 3, which comprises all of Thalang District along with Kathu subdistrict, with 20,421 votes.

Orathai Kerdsup of the Chat Phatthana Kla Party placed second with 16,469 votes followed by Wiwat Jindapol of the Bhumjaithai Party, who placed third with 13,692 votes.

Polling at the 377 polling stations set up across the island yesterday went largely without incident.

An elderly man in Thalang was asked to join police for questioning after he tore his ballot up by accident. According to family members, the man thought a dotted line printed on the ballot indicated where the ballot was to be separated from the main form.

The ballots will now be sent to the Election Commission of Thailand main headquarters in Bangkok for confirmation.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 15 May 2023 - 11:22:41 

Despite having their posters trashed- not a single one survived in Kamala but their drive around attracted a lot of attention. Lets see if the comment passes this time.

Nasa12 | 15 May 2023 - 09:52:02 

Well done everyone.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Government offices to close for Royal Ploughing Ceremony day
Power outage to affect south of Heroines Monument
Political party leaders kick off nationwide vote
Body of missing Russian man found near Kalim
Polling underway in Phuket
Court speaks out on teen held for LM
Phuket Opinion: The practice run
Search for missing Russian man continues
Phuket van driver charged for drunk driving causing death
Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’
Registrations for tourism businesses grow
PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students
Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots
Phuket ready for national election
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reaction to Phuket police’ call for public to report ‘people of color’, Russian man missing || May 12

 

Phuket community
Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

Despite having their posters trashed- not a single one survived in Kamala but their drive around att...(Read More)

Body of missing Russian man found near Kalim

BEWARE Tourists !! The west wind drowning season has begun. Will we ever see any warning campaign f...(Read More)

Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’

The 'water ball' lays with the Government. But their only doing is passively 'keeping an...(Read More)

Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

Well done everyone. ...(Read More)

PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students

I would like to know what function is filled when gloves are worn with the rubber grips on TOP ...(Read More)

Body of missing Russian man found near Kalim

What is the point of the chief, a mayor and his deputy being there when the body was bought ashore? ...(Read More)

PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students

Cap, I think that the most aggressive jerks on motorbikes are the food delivery riders. Every day th...(Read More)

Search for missing Russian man continues

Johnc..as per the article, clearly to assist searchers and family of deceased. What's the matter...(Read More)

Court speaks out on teen held for LM

Yes 112 is a sickening, fascist law, but this headline is misleading a bit, eh? She was also ...(Read More)

Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’

Maybe they should stop allowing people to refill their private pool in order to save water.Same as ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna

 