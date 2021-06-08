Preliminary autopsy results suggest wealthy couple drowned

THAILAND: The preliminary results of an autopsy conducted on the bodies of a wealthy Thai-Indian couple who were found dead in a swimming pool at a resort on Koh Tao suggested the pair had drowned.

death

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 June 2021, 09:13AM

Rescue workers take the bodies of a Thai-Indian couple from the swimming pool of a hotel on Koh Tao in Surat Thani last Friday (June 4). Photo: Nugoon Inthong via รู้ทันภัย รู้ทันข่าว Facebook page.

Physicians in charge of the autopsy, which was carried out at Police General Hospital, said the couple had died from a lack of oxygen, adding a lot of water was found in their lungs.

Rakeshwar Sachatamakul, 58, and Anshoo, 55, were found dead in the two-metre deep pool at Jamahkiri Resort & Spa on Koh Tao off Surat Thani last Friday (June 4). Their son, Ratish, 34, alerted police after he found his parents in the water.

While the autopsy found no signs of physical assault on the couple, blood samples from the couple were sent to a laboratory for further analysis, with results expected in about 30 days, the doctors said. The results came as the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police began looking into the couple’s death.

Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, has instructed Pol Col Wirachan Khunchaikaew, superintendent of the CSD’s sub-division 5 to work with local police to see if foul play was involved.

Pol Col Wirachan said police may summon the couple’s son as they need information on whether his parents had a conflict with anyone before their trip. Police are also delving into the couple’s insurance records to determine their beneficiaries.

Rakeshwar was the co-owner and CEO of Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach hotel in Phuket and owned Bangkapi Mansion apartments on Sukhumvit Soi 12 in Bangkok.