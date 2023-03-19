Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Phuket today (Mar 19) visited the Soi King Kaew area in Ratsada, one of the poorest neighbourhoods on the island, to promote the ‘Ratsada Green in the City’ mangrove tourism project and announce a housing estate project to local residents underway.

economicsenvironmenttourismpoliticsnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 March 2023, 04:05PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

Image: Ratsada Municipality

« »

Joining PM Prayut today was Apichai Ekwanakul, Acting Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE).

Prayut and his entourage met with local residents to explain the project, and explain that in order for such projects to go ahead special permission was required by Cabinet following a Cabinet resolution on Dec 15, 1987 to protect mangroves throughout the country.

Present to welcome PM Prayut was Pricha Jaiart, advisor to Ratsada Mayor Nakarin Yosangrat, and a host of local officials, including Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. 

According to official reports of PM Prayut’s visit, Ratsada Municipality today is to submit its request for the budget to build its ‘Ratsada Green in the City’ project. However, so far no official reports have revealed exactly how much will be requested to build the project.

Ahead of the prime minister’s visit today, Ratsada Mayor Mr Nakarin on Friday (Mar 17) conducted an “inspection” of the site to explain details of the project to local media.

The project area is to cover 678 rai throughout Moo Baan 1-4 of Tambon Ratsada. The area is a protected national forest along Klong Bang Chee Lao - Klong Tha Chin (pronounced “tah jeen”, as in “Chinese Pier”). The greater area of the protected mangrove forest covers more than 1,234 rai of unspoilt mangroves.

The Ratsada Green in the City initiative was floated in June last year, and approved in principle by Cabinet on Aug 22 last year.

The aim of the project is to create a learning centre and elevated walkways through the mangroves for people to learn about and appreciate their natural beauty, Mr Nakarin said.

Mr Nakarin on Friday also released images showing artists’ impressions of what the completed project is likely to look like.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Meanwhile, PM Prayut and his entourage today provided a free banquet of Thai food for the local residents in Soi King Kaew.

On landing at Phuket International Airport this morning, PM Prayut was welcomed to the island by Phuket Governor Narong amid the usual high security.

He was escorted to the main meeting room at Phuket airport, where he led a meeting to be updated on the policies currently being acted on by Phuket officials and their efforts to promote Phuket’s bid to host Expo 2028.

Joining the PM at the meeting were Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda and Minister of Labour Suchat Chomklin, along with Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, who also served as spokesperson for Thailand’s Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the meeting, PM Prayut and his team travelled to the nearby 141 rai site in Mai Khao that is to become home of the ‘Andaman International Health Center’ and to serve as the base for Expo 2028, if Thailand wins its bid. Cabinet in October last year approved B5.11 billion to develop the entire site.

 

 

PM Prayut is expected to attend an event held to present a “vision of ‘Andaman Ready’ at Phuket Rajabhat University in Ratsada, north of Phuket Town, before returning to Bangkok this evening.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket
Collecting user data to improve customer experience? Make sure you comply with the PDPA
Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network
Hoping for a breath of fresh air
Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum
NACC Phuket gets new B59.5mn home
War crimes court issues Putin arrest warrant
Russians still top Phuket arrivals
Appeal to find missing Danish man
Draft bill sets in motion protection, legalisation of sex work
Kathu election halted by court order
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sex trafficking raid lead to Patong police transfers, PSU Phuket Hospital by 2027 || March 17
Thief arrested for dangerous bag snatch in Cherng Talay
China increases Phuket flights amid demand
Warning issued after shooting range catches fire

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

Chapeau PN. One of the few "Opinions"you published where I fully agree with. @Robinphuke...(Read More)

Russians still top Phuket arrivals

Yes John, it is indeed well past time to go somewhere else if you feel like this . But I'm afrai...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

So where are Mr “Patong“ Prab, he now everything what happens in Patong. Now one can make any bu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

@ Fascinated:. Updated from Reuters on 17 March 2023 on lives affected include: approx.15,000 people...(Read More)

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

I agree- they should be discouraged from defecating and spitting in public, also inform them what a ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

@ Fascinated: re your comments on "comparing the current situation to those fleeing Germany in ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

Argentina is big right now for pregnant Russian Women: Any person born in Argentine territory acqui...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

I used to hear many languages being spoken here. Now its just Russian. Everyone brings their culture...(Read More)

Collecting user data to improve customer experience? Make sure you comply with the PDPA

Even the "western world" are having huge problems battling intrusive chinese and russian m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

That's pure fluff re Russians giving birth in Thailand which does not give citizneship to anyon...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Pacific Prime Thailand

 