Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Phuket today (Mar 19) visited the Soi King Kaew area in Ratsada, one of the poorest neighbourhoods on the island, to promote the ‘Ratsada Green in the City’ mangrove tourism project and announce a housing estate project to local residents underway.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 March 2023, 04:05PM

Joining PM Prayut today was Apichai Ekwanakul, Acting Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE).

Prayut and his entourage met with local residents to explain the project, and explain that in order for such projects to go ahead special permission was required by Cabinet following a Cabinet resolution on Dec 15, 1987 to protect mangroves throughout the country.

Present to welcome PM Prayut was Pricha Jaiart, advisor to Ratsada Mayor Nakarin Yosangrat, and a host of local officials, including Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

According to official reports of PM Prayut’s visit, Ratsada Municipality today is to submit its request for the budget to build its ‘Ratsada Green in the City’ project. However, so far no official reports have revealed exactly how much will be requested to build the project.

Ahead of the prime minister’s visit today, Ratsada Mayor Mr Nakarin on Friday (Mar 17) conducted an “inspection” of the site to explain details of the project to local media.

The project area is to cover 678 rai throughout Moo Baan 1-4 of Tambon Ratsada. The area is a protected national forest along Klong Bang Chee Lao - Klong Tha Chin (pronounced “tah jeen”, as in “Chinese Pier”). The greater area of the protected mangrove forest covers more than 1,234 rai of unspoilt mangroves.

The Ratsada Green in the City initiative was floated in June last year, and approved in principle by Cabinet on Aug 22 last year.

The aim of the project is to create a learning centre and elevated walkways through the mangroves for people to learn about and appreciate their natural beauty, Mr Nakarin said.

Mr Nakarin on Friday also released images showing artists’ impressions of what the completed project is likely to look like.

Meanwhile, PM Prayut and his entourage today provided a free banquet of Thai food for the local residents in Soi King Kaew.

On landing at Phuket International Airport this morning, PM Prayut was welcomed to the island by Phuket Governor Narong amid the usual high security.

He was escorted to the main meeting room at Phuket airport, where he led a meeting to be updated on the policies currently being acted on by Phuket officials and their efforts to promote Phuket’s bid to host Expo 2028.

Joining the PM at the meeting were Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda and Minister of Labour Suchat Chomklin, along with Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, who also served as spokesperson for Thailand’s Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the meeting, PM Prayut and his team travelled to the nearby 141 rai site in Mai Khao that is to become home of the ‘Andaman International Health Center’ and to serve as the base for Expo 2028, if Thailand wins its bid. Cabinet in October last year approved B5.11 billion to develop the entire site.

PM Prayut is expected to attend an event held to present a “vision of ‘Andaman Ready’ at Phuket Rajabhat University in Ratsada, north of Phuket Town, before returning to Bangkok this evening.