‘Prab Rd’ officially opens after mass tree planting

PHUKET: The privately built road up Patong Hill from opposite Patong Go Kart on Phra Baramee Rd in Kathu to the Chao Por Seua Temple (“Tiger Temple”) at the top of hill officially opened today (Dec 5).

By The Phuket News

Monday 5 December 2022, 05:40PM

The road opened to traffic following a mass event to plant trees along the side of the road to honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, whose birthday on this day 95 years ago is celebrated throughout the country as ‘H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s Birthday / National Day / Father’s Day.”

The mass tree planting, held this morning, was also held to mark World Soil Day, an annual international day instituted by the United Nations in 2022 to commemorate the achievements of King Bhumibol in the field of agriculture development.

Present to lead today’s mass tree-planting festivities was Preechawude ‘Prab’ Keesin, head of the Pisona Group of companies in Patong and Founder of the Patong Development Foundation, which has been overseeing construction of the private road.

With today also celebrated as Father’s Day in Thailand, Mr Preechawude explained to reporters that the opening of the road was also held in honour of his father, the late former long-serving Mayor of Patong Pian Keesin. A variety of activities are being held in his honour, Mr Preechawude said.

The saplings planted along the roadside this morning were ‘Thong Urai’, or golden trumpet’ trees, renowned throughout Thailand for their perennial yellow blossoms, with yellow being the auspicious colour for the late King Bhumibol, and for Father’s Day.

Guests of honour for the event today included Kahtu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul and Ms Phakarat Tamchu, President of Patong Development Foundation.

Mr Siwat pointed out that under a project by the Kathu District Office, saplings of Thong Urai were also planted at Kamala Beach Public Park at a similar event today.

The road, which has yet to be designated an official name, opened to traffic as part of the “test phase” last Tuesday (Nov 29).

The road, which extends some three kilometres long, now features guardrails decorated with safety reflectors. It has yet to be gifted a centre line.

The road was built across private land donated for the purpose of providing an alternative route over Patong Hill, and built with donations from local businesses and the public.

The new road is hoped to alleviate congestion on Phra Baramee Rd, the main road over the Patong Hill, while works continue to repair the section of that road that collapsed from a landslide in mid-October.

The road is open to restricted traffic only, Mr Preechawude explained last Tuesday.

Only motorbikes and ‘small vehicles’ ‒ namely cars, pickup trucks and passenger vans ‒ are allowed to use the road, Mr Preechawude said.

Heavy vehicles are not permitted to use the road.

Meanwhile, officials have announced that they expect the main road over Patong Hill (Phra Baramee Rd, Route 4029), to open to all vehicles in both directions by the end of the month ‒ if it remains safe to do so.

Motorbikes and “small vehicles” (cars, pickup trucks and passenger vans) are allowed to travel over the hill and past the landslide site in both directions between Patong and Kathu.

All other traffic must access Patong via either Kamala to the north of Patong, or via Chalong-Kata-Karon to the south of Patong.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong last week assured that safety will be the top criteria in any decisions made in allowing any vehicles to use the main road over Patong Hill.