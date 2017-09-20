The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
PR Manager & PR Assistant

Wednesday 20 September 2017, 12:45PM

PR Manager & PR Assistant

We need additional team members, Thai nationals only.  Apply today.
Contact details
Person : HR
Address : The Phuket News, Kathu
Phone : 076 612 550
Website : http://www.thephuketnews.com/job.php
Recent Comments

'Ofo' launches bike sharing in Phuket Town

Very smart....Phuket town is the location with the most tourist in whole Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Good on them, and well done to the police. Excellent work and I hope this continues on a regular basis. When you read the numbers involved - especiall...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver comes unstuck as tourist passes fake B500 banknote

Why so many times farang people don't want to let Thai people be themselves? What is wrong with respecting their privacy in such matters? What a...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver comes unstuck as tourist passes fake B500 banknote

Why should he tell everyone his name? If you are so obsessed with names,why don't you post your real full name here when commenting !Hiding someth...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver comes unstuck as tourist passes fake B500 banknote

I guess this tourist paid the appropriate fare this time, as opposed to the usual 400bt to go a few metres down the road :-) seems like "fare&quo...(Read More)

'Ofo' launches bike sharing in Phuket Town

I have often thought these would be brilliant in Patong, a cheap and effective way to get around the gridlocked traffic jams. If ofo are looking for m...(Read More)

Chinese tourist survives fall after Patong Beach parasail tree tangle

At least he was not run over by a jet ski or attacked by a Tuk-Tuk driver on the way to the hospital....(Read More)

Patong Beach operators to curb infant parasail rides

"Then I found out this, showing that they are unable to do anything unless officials force them,” she added. And therein lies the problem, nobo...(Read More)

Phuket woman killed in hit-and-run

Poor Ms Maliwan. RIP. So sorry for her family. Why the car didn't stop and the driver tried to give first aid? Oh, I forgot, we don't do fi...(Read More)

 ‘Report all corruption,’ says Phuket Governor

Yeah report all corruption to the corrupt officials, that'll work! Genius!...(Read More)
