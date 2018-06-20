FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Power supply restored to main areas in Patong

PHUKET: Areas in Patong that have been without power supply since the storm struck over the weekend should be back normal by today (June 20), reports the Patong office of the Provincial Electricity Authority.

Wednesday 20 June 2018, 11:31AM

Workers from the Patong office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) have been making repairs as best they can, with mains powers supply restored throughout most areas of Patong by today (June 20). Photo: PEA / file

The news follows The Phuket News receiving several reports of ongoing blackouts in Phuket’s busiest tourism town.

As of yesterday, power was finally restored to Soi Kebsup and along the beachfront from Leam Petch temple to the Dolphin Circle at the northernmost end of the beach.

Residents and guests at resorts in the Soi Jintana area, behind the Tiger complex, also were to have power restored after three days without electricity.

“Soi Jintana is back to normal already. Most of Patong is back to normal electricity,” one officer at the Patong PEA told The Phuket News late yesterday.

Officials in Patong have for years sought to have the mains power supply cables installed underground to prevent major blackouts in Phuket’s main tourism hotbed.

However, the project has repeatedly become entangled in one bureaucratic problem after another, leading to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong railing on officials in December to start making progress in the project. (See story here.)

 

 

