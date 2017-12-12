The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor rails as project to bury Patong cables underground stalls

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong this morning ordered Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) officials to get moving on having power cables in Patong installed underground after the project silently stalled in May this year.

tourism, patong, construction,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 12 December 2017, 12:44PM

Workers cut cables in Bangkok where the project to clear overhead wires is making progress. In Patong, however, no progress has been made in the past two years. Photo: Bangkok MEA
Workers cut cables in Bangkok where the project to clear overhead wires is making progress. In Patong, however, no progress has been made in the past two years. Photo: Bangkok MEA

“The project to install the power cables underground in Patong has taken too long,” Governor Norraphat said at an early morning meeting, which got underway at the Governor’s House at 7:30am.

“I want progress on this project. You have the budget to build it… You know I have asked about this many times, and so have many others,” he added.

Present to respond in person to Governor Norraphat’s call for action was Vachira Phitaktansakul, Governor of Construction and Project Management at the national PEA headquarters in Bangkok.

Mr Vachira’s presence follows his predecessor, Panya Laochu, announcing more than two years ago, “A 33KV power-supply cable will be installed along three kilometres of the beach road, from the Klong Pak Bang bridge (at the southern end of Thaweewong Rd) to the intersection with Ruamjai Rd.

“The contract has been signed and comes into effect in April 2016, allowing 18 months for the contractor to complete the project. We believe construction will begin in July 2016,” Mr Panya told the press after a meeting at the Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa, in Patong, on Dec 16, 2015. (See story here.)

However, Mr Vachira this morning explained, “The B224-million contract to install the cables underground in Patong has stalled because the contractor rejected the ‘technical plan’ for the project in May 2017.

C and C Marine

“They cannot work on this plan, as the technical plan no longer caters to present demands,” Mr Vachira added.

“We have to draw up new plans for this project, and we will hold a meeting to clarify with communications companies this month,” he said, alluding to the original intent of having only the power cables buried now being expanded to include having telephone and internet cables installed underground with them.

“We will then draft a new contract that must be approved before opening the contract to bidding, which we expect will be in April 2018.

“But we will push for the construction to start that same month. The contracted construction period will be the same – 540 days” Mr Vachira added.

On hearing the update, Governor Norraphat made plain his concerns that the public remain uninformed of what is happening with the project.

“Everything must be published for people to see. You have to tell the people what are you doing. So go and post signs to let them know,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 12 December 2017 - 13:48:08

So the original 'intend' was only about the power cables, excluding the telephone and internet cables.
Meaning: After the enormous power cable work mess of 540 days there would have been still hanging/dangling cables.
Strange project intention.

By the way, was there no need to ask the tuk tuk and taxi 'administration' permission for this project seen the limitation of their parking space during 540 days?

Now making a new plan, contract bidding ( may be) in April 2018. Than adjustments, lot of departments involved. etc.
Start the job November 2019? Beginning High season? Perfect.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.