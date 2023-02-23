Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri Rd near Heroines Monument

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage that will affect residents and businesses along the northbound side (west side) of Thepkrasattri Rd from the Heroines Monument on Monday (Feb 27).



By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 04:58PM

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, is to allow maintenance and repairs to be conducted on the high-voltage distribution system, PEA Thalang said in its announcement.

The area to be affected is given as from the Shell petrol station to Pa Ying Restaurant in Srisoonthorn.

The localities to be affected by the power outage include: Thep Sunthon Village, Bangchak petrol station, Satra Nganthawee Apartments, Chaisak Mulikabutr Apartments, CP All Public Co Ltd (the “Anusawari 4 Branch”, namely the Heroines Monument brach) and the Shell petrol station.

Not noted in the official notice but marked on the map provided by PEA Thalang is that the power outage will start on the western side of the Robinson Lifestyle Mall at the Heroines Monument and continue northbound along the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd.

With the Robinson Lifestyle Mall not mentioned at all in the power outage announcement, it remained unclear whether the new B1.1 billion shopping mall will be affected by the power outage.

The PEA Thalang branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.