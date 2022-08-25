British International School, Phuket
Robinson Thalang finally opens its doors for business

PHUKET: The highly anticipated and much delayed Robinson Lifestyle Shopping Center and Robinson Thalang Department Store finally opened its doors for trading today (Aug 25).

tourismconstruction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 August 2022, 05:29PM

Construction on the complex nearby the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Road was hindered due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic meaning the original opening date of May 2020 was continually postponed.

However, earlier today Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the official opening ceremony and was joined by Chakrapop Piyarat, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations of Robinson Lifestyle Shopping Center, President of the Phuket Red Cross Boonwandee Wunsiew who was guest of honour, in addition to selected government officials.

Mr Chakrapop said that the complex has been developed to be a “comprehensive shopping centre” which offers a new experience and dimension of modernity in a convenient form for shoppers and the local community.

The Robinson Lifestyle Thalang Shopping Center is the 26th store across the Asean region developed with the “Design Your Own Journey” slogan. It covers an area of more than 44,000 square meters and has been developed with a budget of B1.1 billion to reflect the distinctive Sino-Portuguese architecture of Phuket. All construction materials and decorations are locally sourced and environmentally friendly to create an experience that both Thais and foreign tourists visiting Phuket can enjoy. It is hoped that it can penetrate the Andaman retail space and become established as a major shopping and entertainment complex.

Governor Narong thanked the Vice Chairman and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Robinson Public Company Limited for the development, adding that the complex has the potential to create over 1,200 jobs locally.

He also paid tribute to the Red Cross of Phuket who helped drive education standards among local children, especially with English language skills which will be an important factor in helping local comminities develop in future.

The Robinson Lifestyle Shopping Center Thalang is now open for business every day from 10:00am to 9:00pm. Robust health and safety measures are in place to monitor any potential spread of COVID-19 and to ensure comprehensive sanitation standards are adhered to and in line with government measures.

