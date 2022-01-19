Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn Rd, again

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a section Srisoonthorn Rd tomorrow (Jan 20) as work is carried out on upgrading low-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 January 2022, 04:41PM

The area along Srisoonthorn Rd to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Jan 20) is the same area that was affected on Jan 13. Image: PEA

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm

The area to be affected by the power outage is the same area the suffered an identical power outage on Jan 13 ‒ on Srisoonthorn Rd, in Moo 7 Srisoonthorn, from in front of Great Glove (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Factory 6) to Food Project Co., Ltd. (Phuket branch).

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 0660729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.