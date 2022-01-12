BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn Rd

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a section of Srisoonthorn Rd tomorrow (Jan 13) as work is carried out on upgrading low-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 January 2022, 04:36PM

A map showing the section of Srisoonthorn Rd to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Jan 13). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA Thalang

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm.

The area to be affected by the power outage is located in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, from in front of Great Glove (Thailand) Co Ltd. (Factory 6) to Food Project Co Ltd. (Phuket branch).

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.

