The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, is along the coastal road between Surin Beach and Kamala Beach, specifically from Laem Singh viewpoint until the police box at Surin Beach.
Scheduled power outages in the area on Thursday will affect the mains water supply as announced on Saturday (May 11). (See story here.)
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.
For more information call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.
Be the first to comment.