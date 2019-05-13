PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off near Surin Beach on Thursday (May 16) as work is carried out on high-voltage power cables.

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 May 2019, 11:14AM

Power outages will affect the mains water supply in the areas around Surin Beach and Kamala Beach. Photo: PEA / file

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, is along the coastal road between Surin Beach and Kamala Beach, specifically from Laem Singh viewpoint until the police box at Surin Beach.

Scheduled power outages in the area on Thursday will affect the mains water supply as announced on Saturday (May 11). (See story here.)

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.