PHUKET: A scheduled power outage will result in the mains water supply being shut off in Kamala this Thursday (May 16), the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 May 2019, 04:00PM

The water supply will be shut-off in Kamala from 9am to 5pm next Thursday (May 16), said a notice posted by the PWA. Image: PWA

The water supply will be shut off in Kamala from 9am to 5pm, said a notice posted by the PWA today (See here.)

Power outages by the PEA are the reason for the water supply shortages and will cause water pressure to be low or completely shut off during this time, the notice explained.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration once the supply is back to normal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

At the time of posting this article, the PEA had yet to post any details of the scheduled black that will result in the water outage. (See here and here.)

Of note, at 3:30pm today (May 11), the PWA posted a notice announcing a water-supply outage in Koh Kaew from 3:30pm until the works are completed while a section of 200mm water-supply pipe is replaced.

Affected areas include from Chafa Garden Home 3, British International School Phuket, Land & House 88 and the Sansiri Kohakaew housing estate, to the Isuzu showroom on Thepkrasattri Rd.

For more information about the water-supply outages, please call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.