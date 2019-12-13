Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone

PHUKET: Situated in trendy Choeng Thale close to the Laguna zone and Surin beach, the new outdoor lifestyle and retail complex Porto de Phuket offers an exciting, engaging and fresh shopping, dining and leisure experience.

CommunityArtDiningEntertainmentEnvironmentExploreGardeningGreen-ThoughtsLifestylePets

By Ben Tirebuck

Monday 16 December 2019, 05:20PM

Spread over a spacious area of more than 40,000 sq m, the complex effortlessly blends nature with high end retail and dining. Wide, generous walkways connect the venue, interwoven through open green spaces and framed by sustainably designed buildings.

Everything has been purposefully built low level which adds nicely to the intimate feel. Pleasant background music can be heard all throughout the park which enhances the overall atmosphere.

Facilities are excellent, offering clean, modern washrooms and child friendly changing spaces. Additionally there is a sizeable play ground area proving ample, safe space for children to enjoy. Your pets are not forgotten here either with a designated Pet Park for your furry friends to take time out.

Highlights on the retail side include the excellent B2S Think Space store. Situated conveniently at the front of the complex next to the Jim Thompson store, it offers a bright, fresh, modern environment, perfect for showcasing the impressive array of products on offer: tech mod-cons, gadgets, games, toys, art & stationery, craft supplies and unique souvenirs catering for all ages and tastes, whether local or tourist.

Immediately adjoined to B2S is the Super Sports Phuket (SSP) store. A huge open plan design provides an extensive range of sporting goods and accessories across lifestyle, men and women’s sportswear, running footwear, football, swimming, cycling and young athletes from established international brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Reebok, etc. Cult and rare brands, increasingly popular in the lifestyle space, include Ellesse, Lotto, KSwiss and Fila.

One particularly impressive feature is the Run Lab which essentially analyses customer walking and running mannerisms to determine the most appropriate style and shape of footwear to maximise comfort and safety. A spot check video analysis from the treadmill scans and transmits data via software so as the customised shoe can be designed. It is a fantastic innovation all expertly handled by a very friendly and competent staff.

Boutique store Lady Gems offers a beautiful selection of bespoke jewellery for discerning tastes. Located conveniently behind a currency exchange bureau, this delightful little shop hosts a dazzling collection of treasures including rings, necklaces, earrings and ornaments.

Owner Khun Ning has owned the brand for over 15 years and established herself as one of the most trusted and knowledgable sources on the island. One particular favourite she showcased was a spectacular sapphire and diamond ring costing a cool Baht 1.5 million.

If fine art is your thing then look no further than Soul of Asia.

Owner Eric Smulders is known to many as a leading authority and has curated an extremely impressive collection within a charming studio space including original pieces by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, George d’Espagnat Joan Miro, and Johannes Hilverdink.

There are also offerings from renowned Asian artists such as China’s Zhang Xiao Gang, self taught Yang Peng, Vietnam’s Nguyen Minh Phoac and Thailand’s Attasit Pokpong.

Eric’s favourite pieces include 17th century Flemish master Andries de Coninck’s “Still Life” and Warhol’s “Black Mama.” He sources all his pieces from credible international auctions with authenticity certification provided for all items.

Additionally, there is a collection of unique furniture, sculptures and statues, the linenline by Ardmore collection as well as a fine range of jewellery on offer, specially licensed from US bankruptcy courts – definitely a place to try your hand at a bargain!

Eric will lend his expertise and deep knowledge with a warm charm to educate you through the various offerings, providing a fascinating tour of a fine collection of arts and crafts.

There are many more attractions to be enjoyed at the park including Phuket’s first designated cheese room located in the wonderfully stocked food hall, fine dining restaurants offering local and international cuisine, a whole array of retail shops and several classy looking aesthetics clinics and spas.

Catering for locals, expatriates and tourists alike, there is little doubt that Porto de Phuket will be a huge success offering a first class shopping and dining experience in a pleasant environment – go check it out!