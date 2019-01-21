THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

PHUKET: A Border Patrol Police Lance-Corporal wanted for shooting dead a local councillor’s son in Phuket early Saturday morning has presented himself to police, Wichit Police confirmed today (Jan 21).

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 January 2019, 07:01PM

Main: Wichit Police Station. Inset: Jakkrit Sangsaart, 23, from Chachoengsao, as pictured on his arrest warrant.

The victim, Theerasak Sae-Ong, was gunned down on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd at about 3:30am. (See story here.)

He was the 30-year-old son of Rassada Municipality councillor Charoen Sae-Ong.

Jakkrit Sangsaart, 23, from Chachoengsao, presented himself at Wichit Police Station at 5:30pm yesterday (Jan 20), Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk confirmed to The Phuket News today.

However, Jakrit has denied the murder charge against him, Col Nikorn said.

He has also denied a charge of carrying a firearm in a public place, Col Nikorn added.

Col Nikorn today made no mention of whether or Jakkrit is still a serving officer of the Royal Thai Police – or was at the time of the murder.

However, calls by The Phuket News elsewhere today confirmed that L/Cpl Jakkrit was still serving as a Lance-Corporal with Border Patrol Police 425 unit, which is based in Phuket, at the time of the murder.

The other suspect wanted for the slaying, named by police as Kongkiat Songkram, called Wichit Police and said he was going to surrender himself, but has yet to present himself in person, Col Nikorn explained today.

At this stage, both men are facing a charge of murder for the slaying of Mr Theerasak, Col Nikorn said.

Both were named in arrest warrants issued on Saturday, he added.

Jakkrit has been released on “around” B400,000 bail, Col Nikorn noted.

Police are waiting in good faith that Kongkiat will still present himself.

He said he was raising the money to post bail,” Col Nikorn said today.

Kongkiat has already severed a jail sentence for robbery in another province, he added.

He was released not long ago,” he said.

Wichit Police are continuing their investigation into the murder, Col Nikorn said.

 

 

