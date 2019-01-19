THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Man slain in Saphan Hin street shooting

PHUKET: Police are investigating the slaying of a local councillor’s son in a street shooting near Saphan Hin early this morning (Jan 19).

murdercrimeviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 19 January 2019, 11:08AM

Theerasak Sae-Ong, 30, was shot dead on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd early this morning (Jan 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Theerasak Sae-Ong, 30, was shot dead on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd early this morning (Jan 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers from the Wichit Police were called to the scene, on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd, at about 3:30am.

Capt Chatree Chuvichian and Capt Nikorn Somsuk, along with Wichit Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Pheeraphan Meemak, arrived at the scene to find the body of Theerasak Sae-Ong, 30, on the road.

The Phuket native was dressed in a grey shirt with a yellow band and grey shorts.

His body was lying beside his blue-white, Phuket-registered Yamaha M-Slaz motorbike with the key still in the ignition.

Mr Theerasak had a bullet wound in his left temple and an exit wound on his right temple.

Officers reported finding seven bullet casings on the ground.

Police reported that from their initial investigations Mr Theerasak was driving from his house in Kathu.

QSI International School Phuket

Witnesses saw a car pull up alongside Mr Theerasak and a conversation ensued.

Then a person in the car pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Witnesses were unable to give a description of the car or details of its licence plates, police noted in their report.

Police at this stage presume the murder arose from a personal conflict.

Officers will continue their investigation by continuing their questioning of witnesses and by checking CCTV footage in the area, they said.

Police noted in their report that Mr Theerasak was the son of a councillor of Rassada Municipality.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hit men kill politician and wife
Man guns down children, four in-laws at New Year party
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
DJ ‘too ill’ to report to hear animal cruelty charges
Animal lovers seek action against alleged kitten killer
More suspects in Bangkok gang shootout arrested
Arrest made after deadly mall shootout
Patong Hill crash linked to Phuket murder, say police
Suspects arrested for deadly Phuket street shooting
Men re-enact the murder of rich couple
Three men confess to murder of missing couple in Phrae
Phuket bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ admits to double-murder
Alleged Phuket killer handed over by Cambodian authorities
Wanted Phuket bar owner arrested in Cambodia
Step-father charged over Phuket baby’s death

 

Phuket community
Police traffic tickets set to go digital

Drunk cyclists? Come on, that can't actually be a thing. What is there, like one? Focus on moto...(Read More)

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

...right,also customs should check every Chinese tourist to make sure none of this sunscreens been s...(Read More)

US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live

I wounder who would be responsible right now if something would happen?...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Well, there is only fool out of the 60 milllion population who thinks, government action against no...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

Not matter of being worried/panic when you live high/dry. A 1.5 year not working Tsunami buoy is no...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

Westerners were the #1 tourists. 4 years ago, Thailand made changes to make things less desirable fo...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

Have written it before, finished and scammed+++ Europeans and then it was Chinese next is Indian and...(Read More)

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

Sun-protection creams, soaps, shampoos during boat trips or during fishing for all professional fish...(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

I think my know everything thai, has a very short, or damaged, memory, a very quick search throws th...(Read More)

Bad day in Phuket: Australian found hanged, Frenchman dies of heart attack

Not a good day for the police officers? I bet the two dead guys were not that happy about it either....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Harvey Law Corporation
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
China International Boat Show 2019
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
ZUMA Restaurant
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 