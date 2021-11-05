Police urge caution as car slams into street lamp

PHUKET: Police are urging drivers to exercise caution after another single-vehicle accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Rd at the Tha Reua U-turn, south of the Heroines Monument, early yesterday morning (Nov 4), when a car slammed into a street-lamp pole on the central reservation.

accidentsSafetytransportpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 5 November 2021, 11:45AM

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, about one kilometre south of the Heroines Monument, at about 5:48am.

The first-responders arrived to find a green, Bangkok-registered Nissan March with heavy damage still resting against the street lamp posted on the central reservation.

The car had also levelled a traffic signal lamp post.

The driver had sustained minor injuries in the impact.

The driver, believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, was travelling northbound when the accident happened, noted Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan of the Thalang Police.

The accident yesterday follows a Ph Khlok couple sustaining injuries on Monday (Nov 1), when the pickup they were travelling in slowly veered off the road, clipped a tree and slammed into a roadside power pole, Lt Col Patiwat pointed out.

In that accident, the driver also fell asleep at the wheel, Lt Col Patiwatnoted.

In both accidents, the vehicles were travelling northbound, he added.

“Please be careful when driving on such roads, especially during the rush hour,” he said.