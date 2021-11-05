BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police urge caution as car slams into street lamp

Police urge caution as car slams into street lamp

PHUKET: Police are urging drivers to exercise caution after another single-vehicle accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Rd at the Tha Reua U-turn, south of the Heroines Monument, early yesterday morning (Nov 4), when a car slammed into a street-lamp pole on the central reservation.

accidentsSafetytransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 5 November 2021, 11:45AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, about one kilometre south of the Heroines Monument, at about 5:48am.

The first-responders arrived to find a green, Bangkok-registered Nissan March with heavy damage still resting against the street lamp posted on the central reservation.

The car had also levelled a traffic signal lamp post.

The driver had sustained minor injuries in the impact.

The driver, believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, was travelling northbound when the accident happened, noted Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan of the Thalang Police.

EPL predictions

The accident yesterday follows a Ph Khlok couple sustaining injuries on Monday (Nov 1), when the pickup they were travelling in slowly veered off the road, clipped a tree and slammed into a roadside power pole, Lt Col Patiwat pointed out.

In that accident, the driver also fell asleep at the wheel, Lt Col Patiwatnoted.

In both accidents, the vehicles were travelling northbound, he added.

“Please be careful when driving on such roads, especially during the rush hour,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four extra holidays confirmed for next year
CO2 rebound as climate summit sees emissions pledges
More than 65,000 sign up for Thailand Pass
Phuket records first ‘Test & Go’ tourist testing positive for COVID-19
Cabinet approves B2.3bn for local vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand reopening sees 6 cases, 4 extra holidays in 2022, SCB enters cryptoverse |:| November 4
US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer
Phuket hits top in Airbnb holiday stay searches
Outrigger announces management of new Phuket property
Phuket’s diplomatic corps briefed on island’s tourism readiness
Phuket aims to host SEA Games, World Specialized Expo
Reopening checks find only six tourist infections
Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket teens wanted for vaccination study
Vachira offers walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people

 

Phuket community
Patong bars defy national order, open as ’restaurants’

Wow, really. Lol. If thai not want nightclubs to open, just say so. Most businesses would support th...(Read More)

Phuket’s diplomatic corps briefed on island’s tourism readiness

All that is wrong with Phuket... hardly any tourists but come November 1 taxi fares increased back u...(Read More)

Charges laid against ‘Jo Ferrari’, other officers, for killing drug suspect

@JohnC, The police officer in this article is a example to the Thai people of how a correct oath wo...(Read More)

Reopening checks find only six tourist infections

The Thai government has done an excellent job in making vaccines available on Phuket. Perhaps we can...(Read More)

‘There’s no Planet-B’: PM

More than just words are terminating not to build new coal-fired power stations, and plan B (?) rep...(Read More)

Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha

The big joke is even a failed attempt could generate a approval. So if you have tried several times ...(Read More)

Vachira offers walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people

Great first step in removing Immigration Police out of the vaccination process for foreigners. ...(Read More)

‘There’s no Planet-B’: PM

Fine words that won't be backed up by actions. The HiSo of this country are too busy raping and ...(Read More)

Charges laid against ‘Jo Ferrari’, other officers, for killing drug suspect

@kurt. They LOSE a teacher and MENTOR, not an example. One day you will get it right if you learn th...(Read More)

Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha

I'm trying to think of an occasion when a Thailand government online system actually worked. Let...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 