Pa Khlok couple injured as car hits power pole

PHUKET: A couple from Pa Khlok were lucky to escape with only minor injuries after their pickup truck veered off road, struck a power pole and a tree and flipped onto it’s side yesterday (Nov 1), blocking traffic in two lanes on Phuket’s busiest road.

accidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 November 2021, 04:02PM

The incident occurred around 12:30pm at the u-turn point at Wat Tha Ruea, Si Sunthon Subdistrict, on the north-bound section of Thepkasattri Road just after the Heroine’s monument, police confirmed.

Thalang police attended the scene along with workers from Kusalatham Foundation after being notified by rescue workers from the Pa Khlok Subdistrict Municipality Rescue Unit.

Pol Lt. Col. Patutwat Yodkwan, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) of Thalang Police Station, confirmed that on arrival he discovered a heavily damaged black Toyota pickup truck lying overturned on its side across two lanes which was blocking traffic and causing a major traffic jam.

The driver of the car was confirmed as a Mr Wuttipong Phothong, 39, who had sustained a wound to his face that was bleeding; his passenger was confirmed as Ms Uthumphon Kotasan, 37, who was suffering from injuries to her shoulder. Police confirmed both are residents of Pa Khlok.

UWC Thailand

First-aid was initially administered to both at the scene before they were taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination.

Police utilised a fork-lift truck to remove the damaged vehicle from the road and confirmed the vehicle would be impounded at Thalang police station where it will undergo further tests in an attempt to try and determine what happened to cause the crash. They added that CCTV footage from the area would also be examined to determine the cause of the crash.

Mr. Sombat Sombatcharoen, a rescue worker with the Pa Khlok Subdistrict Municipality Rescue Unit, explained that he helped the injured couple from the car and to the footpath at the side of the road. He confirmed the man was bleeding from a wound on his face but that he was conscious, walking comfortably and talking on his phone.

Police offered no explanation as to how the crash occured and confirmed investigations are ongoing but did issue a warning to motorists driving on that section of road to exercise caution at all times, particularly during rush hour.

