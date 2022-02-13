Police to seek Red Notice for Sandhu killers

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Police will formally request Interpol to post a Red Notice for the two men wanted for shooting dead known criminal Jimi “Slice” Sandhu in Phuket, deputy police spokesman Pol Colonel Krisana Pattanajaroen revealed yesterday (Feb 12).

murdercrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 February 2022, 09:30AM

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Krisana Pattanajaroen. Photo: Royal Thai Police

The two men, both aged 27, are Canadian citizens, Colonel Krisana confirmed through a release issued through the Public Affairs Division Royal Thai Police late last night.

Phuket Provincial Court has approved arrest warrants for the two men for murder, illegal possession of firearms and discharging a firearm in a public area, Col Krisana added.

“The police will coordinate with Interpol, for them to consider issuing a Red Notice to inform all 195 member countries around the world,” he said.

“The request is to request help and to inform law enforcement around the world with useful information so that they can arrest the men and to begin the extradition process for the men to be prosecuted in Thailand,” he explained.

Col Krisana said that national police chief Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk has “emphasized” that all police officers involved in the investigation and arrest of the suspects to “expedite the investigation to build confidence among people, including tourists”.

“Moreover, news related to the case is now widely presented on social media. This can cause confusion and misunderstandings. Therefore, people are asked to follow the news from the government only. If there is any additional information, it will be announced later,” he added.

Gen Suwat in Phuket in person during the past week confirmed that the two suspects had already fled Thailand.

The two men arrived in Thailand on Dec 18 as tourists, and left the country last Sunday (Feb 6), he explained.

The two men did not travel on forged passports, Gen Suwat said.

Gen Suwat confirmed that police knew where the men fled to, but he declined to reveal which country the fugitives landed in after leaving Thailand.

Police still have yet to reveal the men’s names.