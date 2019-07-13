THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police still yet to seek Interpol help for arrest of Greek national for brutal Phuket murder

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Police still have yet to have an Interpol Red Notice issued for Greek national Dimitrios Chairopoulos, who is wanted for the murder of local beautician Niramon Aewkaew in Phuket in February.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 July 2019, 11:00AM

Cherng Talay Police requested a Red Notice be issued for Chairopoulos, who will turn 43 years old Aug 1, after officers learned that he had already fled the country before the warrant for his arrest had been issued on Feb 18.

Chairopoulos boarded Emirates Flight EK0379 to Dubai, departing Phuket at 2am, on Feb 14 – the same night that Ms Niramon, 43, originally from Phatthalung, is believed to have been murdered.

Her body was found by her sister two days later, Saturday (Feb 16).

She had been battered to death.

When Ms Niramon’s body was discovered, her hands and feet were still bound and she had a black cloth stuffed into her mouth. (See story here.)

Cherng Talay Police requested the Red notice be issued on Feb 20. (See story here.)

“The request for the Royal Thai Police to ask Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the arrest of Chairopoulos is still in process with Royal Thai Police,” Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Akkanit Danpitaksan told The Phuket News.

“It is taking a long time because it must pass the workings of Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police and the public prosecutor. It is their duty to respond to this case,” was all Col Akkanit could offer to explain the delay.

“We have done our job already. We have concluded our investigation and sent all the information to the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok,” he added.

If a Red Notice is finally issued and if Chairopoulos is arrested outside Thailand, police will seek extradition, Col Akkanit assured.

Phuket community
