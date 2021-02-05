BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police shelve investigation into death of woman, suspected migrant worker

Police shelve investigation into death of woman, suspected migrant worker

PHUKET: Police have shelved an investigation into the body of a woman found lodged in a pipe at a waterway behind Tha Reua Shrine just south of the Heroines Monument nearly a year ago due to lack of leads.

deathmurdercrimepolice
By Chutharat Plerin

Friday 5 February 2021, 01:25PM

Police and rescue workers at the site where the woman’s body was found, lodged in a water pipe, in March last year. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the site where the woman’s body was found, lodged in a water pipe, in March last year. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene at about 11am on Mar 8 last year to be shown the body of the woman, which was stuck in a water pipe in Klong Huatha along the shrimp ponds.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasob of Thalang Police reported that, on initial examination, it appeared the body had been there for around 15 days. The body was bloated and had partially disintegrated.

A black bra was tied to the neck and the shirt worn had been torn apart.

The body was taken to Thalang Hospital where doctors discovered that the body’s skull was broken. Initial estimates suggested that the woman may have been 40 years-old and just over five feet tall.

The body was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for in-depth examination in order to find the cause of death.

Thai Residential

“Police still have not yet been able to identify the woman whose body was found,” Capt Kraisorn Boonprasob of Thalang Police told The Phuket News today (Feb 5).

“In addition to checking the missing persons database through the police’s notification system, we coordinated with local community leaders in the Thalang area to enquire if anyone may have known the woman,” he said.

“But officers have not received any information that could identify the woman,” he added.

“Police believe that the woman was an alien [migrant worker],” Capt Kraisorn said.

“With no further leads, police have had no choice but to stop the investigation into this case until more information about the deceased comes to light,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Singha Estate’s SAii Laguna Phuket opens, Phi Phi resort to follow
Phuket rescue foundation steps up to help students
TAT to press for charges on ‘We Travel Together’ offenders
Darasamut Underpass to close this Sunday
AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia
Trump refuses to testify in ‘unconstitutional’ impeachment trial
Land encroachment charges for Thanathorn, family
Coup is not our business, says army chief
Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fugitive husband caught! Students flee as principal brandishes gun at assembly! || February 4
Eight crewmen allowed on shore after a month docked in Phuket
Mains water supply outage to affect Cape Panwa
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations
Firms eye jabs as national agenda
Leatherback turtles hatch at Khok Kloi

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

@LALALA it's quite rich hearing the word 'fearmongering' from thou, considering the pict...(Read More)

Land encroachment charges for Thanathorn, family

Boy, maybe...just maybe, this is a political witch hunt against someone who shows more promise in fa...(Read More)

Land encroachment charges for Thanathorn, family

'They' really are struggling against this family if this is the best they can come up with. ...(Read More)

Coup is not our business, says army chief

My goodness. To change daily for having a fresh shirt must take 1.5 hour work to transfer all the in...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

"Everything is almost back to normal", said V/Gov. Yes, due to the strict anti Covid regim...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Stop the fearmongering Galong....(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

@Dukkk - Sort of, but they are there for public safety, looking out for morons that are clueless in ...(Read More)

Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation

What a scum bag...angry little boy in man's clothing...actually he still dresses like a little b...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Gee, already trying to blame Burmese for the upcoming increase in cases when the reality is there ar...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

@Goldwing, not willing persons should be persuaded for sake of all. Medical issues? Name them. Yup,...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 