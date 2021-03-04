BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident

PHUKET: A veil of silence has been dropped on the investigation into an accident last month that involved a drunken Phuket police officer who tried to flee the scene in his car after hitting one car, sending it colliding into another car in front.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 March 2021, 03:56PM

Lt Nikorn’s car after he attempted to flee the scene of the accident last month. Photo: Pit Ti Wai Jai / Facebook

Immediately after the incident came to light, only after a video was posted online, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannu confirmed that he had ordered Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Phisit Chuenphet to investigate the incident.

The officer involved in the incident, Lt Nikorn Songkhao, is assigned to the Thalang Police, Gen Pornsak explained.

However, Thalang Polcie Chief Lt Col Phisit has now told The Phuket News that he is leaving the investigation to the Tha Chatchai Police. “The incident occurred in their jurisdiction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Kanchawit Poprasit has declined to comment on any progress in the case.

“Please contact the case investigator, Lt Col Watcharin Jirattikarnwiwat, as he has not sent any report of this case to me yet,”  Col Kanchawit told The Phuket News on Tuesday (Mar 2).

Case investigator Lt Col Watcharin also declined to comment on his investigation. 

“I cannot give any details about this case, as I am not in the position that allows me to give information to the press,” he said.

Lt Col Watcharin repeatedly declined to give any details about his investigation, despite his commanding officer instructing The Phuket News to expressly contact him for such information.

“If you want to get information about this case, you may need to come to the police station,” was all Lt Col Watcharin would say.

The incident caused a furore online after the video was posted showing Lt Nikorn in a drunken state still in his car after attempting to flee the scene of the accident.

The video, a 3 minute 57 second clip posted on Facebook, was titled "Police hit and run, white sedan, police car (Phuket Airport Intersection)".

The video showed that Lt Nikorn had stopped in the right-hand lane on the southern side of the intersection.

On the north side of the intersection was a Suzuki Swift with heavy damage to its rear.

In front of the Suzuki Swift was a white pickup truck with minor damage to its rear bumper, from where the Suzuki Swift had struck it.

Meanwhile, on the south side of the intersection, the front of Lt Nikorn’s Toyota Vios had sustained heavy damage from the impact, and a long line of fluid had spilled from under his car, trailing all the way to where his car came to a halt.

The video also clearly showed Lt Nikorn who initially remained sitting in the car, and his police identification hanging from the rear-view mirror. Lt Nikorn appeared to be drunk in the video.

“Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Phisit Chuenphet has set up a team to investigate the incident,” Maj Gen Pornsak said today.

“The team is in the process of collecting evidence, including video clips and obtaining statements from witnesses at the scene.

“If it is found that a law enforcement officer actually committed a crime, the officer will face disciplinary and criminal penalties,” he assured.

