Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving

PHUKET: A Phuket police officer is under investigation for alleged drunk driving when his car hit another car on Thepkrasattri Rd late Saturday night (Feb 13), causing the first car to be hit to plough into the back of another car waiting in front of it.

policealcoholtransportcrimeSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 15 February 2021, 05:49PM

The driver, Lt Nikorn Songkhao of the Thalang Police, allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon (Feb 15) that he has ordered Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Phisit Chuenphet to investigate the incident.

The investigation follows a video being posted online showing Lt Nikorn and his heavily damaged Toyota Vios stopped on Thepkrasattri Rd just south of the turn-off intersection that leads to Phuket International Airport.

The video, a 3 minute 57 second clip posted on Facebook, was titled "Police hit and run, white sedan, police car (Phuket Airport Intersection)".

Lt Nikorn had stopped in the right-hand lane on the north side of the intersection.

On the north side of the intersection was a Suzuki Swift with heavy damage to its rear.

In front of the Suzuki Swift was a white pickup truck with minor damage to its rear bumper, from where the Suzuki Swift had struck it.

Meanwhile, on the south side of the intersection, the front of Lt Nikorn’s Toyota Vios had sustained heavy damage from the impact, and a long line of fluid had spilled from under his car, trailing all the way to where his car came to a halt.

The video also clearly showed Lt Nikorn who initially remained sitting in the car, and his police identification hanging from the rear-view mirror. Lt Nikorn appeared to be drunk in the video.

“Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Phisit Chuenphet has set up a team to investigate the incident,” Maj Gen Pornsak said today.

“The team is in the process of collecting evidence, including video clips and obtaining statements from witnesses at the scene.

“If it is found that a law enforcement officer actually committed a crime, the officer will face disciplinary and criminal penalties,” he assured.

Kurt | 15 February 2021 - 21:41:22 

Give me a 'nonsense break'. This officer will not face any normal charge. Will be kept out of the for a while, and than resume 'duties. That is the power full shame full RTP handling matters. Forget RTP bla bla about disciplinary & criminal penalties. Just nonsense talk to fool Thai public.

zib | 15 February 2021 - 18:03:19 

Prepare for a transfer to an inactive post with full pay.

 

