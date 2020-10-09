Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

PHUKET: Despite promises that police would be able to bring to conclusion their investigation into the death of 19-year-old student Pornpiphat “Mint” Iaddam at Phuket Rajabhat University in August, the two leading investigators in the case today (Oct 9) would only confirm that the investigation still has yet to conclude, and directed any further enquiries to each other.

deathpolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 9 October 2020, 12:19PM

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan. Photo: Phuket City Police / Facebook / file

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan. Photo: Phuket City Police / Facebook / file

“The investigation is still ongoing and it has yet to conclude,” Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan told The Phuket News this morning.

Col Theerawat confirmed that the initial charge of negligence causing the death presented against a second-year student over the incident remains.

No other new charges have been presented against anyone, or the university, he also confirmed.

“We are still working to our own deadline,” Col Theerawat assured, but declined to answer when he expected the investigation to conclude.

Col Theerawat declined to reveal any other details about the investigation.

“For more details, please ask Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Witoon Kongsudjai,” he said.

Col Witoon is the leading officer at the Phuket Provincial Police overseeing the investigation.

The Phuket News called Col Witoon this morning, but he also declined to comment about the investigation into Nong Mint’s death

“Please ask Col Theerawat about it,” he said, before terminating the conversation.

The stall in the investigation follows Col Theerawat on Sept 25 telling state news agency MCOT, “There will be a meeting of the investigation committees in the coming week, in order to conclude whether any lecturer or university staff will be charged for ignoring their duty or not.”

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Col Witoon later confirmed that the meeting was held on Sept 24, but declined to reval any details from that meeting.

Col Witoon also urged people to understand that the investigation would take time.

However, that call for patience follows deputy national police chief Pol Maj Gen Suchart Theerasawat announcing at Phuket City Police Station on Aug 24, “This case should take a short time to process, and if the medical results come quickly, the case can be prosecuted and closed.”

Maj Gen Suchart had travelled to Phuket to be personally updated on the investigation following Nong Mint’s death becoming major national news amid concerns of hazing being allowed at the Phuket university, as only Nong Mint and other first-year students were ordered to run as punishment for making mistakes during the cheerleading practice.

Doctors have reported to police that Nong Mint’s death was brought on by insufficient blood supply to the heart, leading to heart failure.

There was no explanation of what had caused the heart failure, which is apparently still under investigation – despite widespread initial reports of Nong Mint’s death explaining that the young student had been ordered to run laps around the pond on campus, which has a perimeter of one kilometre. Nong Mint reportedly collapsed during her eighth lap.

She was ordered to run the laps as punishment for making mistakes during cheerleading practice.

The university has consistently denied that Nong Mint died from any form of hazing, although it has since been confirmed that only first-year students who made mistakes during the cheerleading practice were ordered to run laps.

The university also maintains that Nong Mint and the other first-year students were ordered to run laps around the car park where the cheerleading practice was held, and not around the campus pond.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A Phuket first for green power
Phuket airport noise pollution payouts reach B1.1bn
Thirteen charged in plot to kidnap US governor, start ‘civil war’
Medical chief backs reopening
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Clinging to Thai prison ceiling? Thailand’s 10-day quarantine proposal? || October 8
Young turtle tangled in fishing net rescued at Nai Harn
DSI inspects Sripanwa land
Phuket to host Travel Blog Exchange 2021
NSC chief confirms no Phuket tourists until after Oct 25
Phuket readies for King Bhumibol, King Chulalongkorn memorial days
Phuket airport gets COVID-19 mobile test labs
Police officer charged with George Floyd murder released on bail
Plastic fantastic for new roads
Health Ministry wants to cut quarantine period
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thais split on reopening? 13 teachers charged in school abuse scandal! || October 7

 

Phuket community
DSI inspects Sripanwa land

The public will never get to know the truth in this or any other hi-profile (i.e. potentially lucrat...(Read More)

DSI inspects Sripanwa land

Thanks guys reading your comment's save me to read all this articles myself ! Horst...(Read More)

DSI inspects Sripanwa land

,deliver the truth to public, LOL. .since what time any government is telling the truth to the publ...(Read More)

Fundraiser to help local school compete in national rugby finals

Dont they have parents look after them? ...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

Of the want tourist back they should simply follow the UAE practice. The problem is that LOS has nei...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

LOL...2000 beds for covid 19 patients in whole LOS ? What an achievment. Even Yangon in Myanmar has ...(Read More)

DSI inspects Sripanwa land

k...If you read the article it states the result of the investigation will ..."deliver the trut...(Read More)

DSI inspects Sripanwa land

Good old 'fairness to both sides'. or the highest bidderas its better known....(Read More)

DSI inspects Sripanwa land

Breaching of the Forest Act and Land Title Deeds needs a DSI straightforwardly investigation accordi...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

Can you help by telling the Thai authorities to tell their people that they have more chance of gett...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 