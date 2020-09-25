Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police probe into Phuket student death still yet to conclude

Police probe into Phuket student death still yet to conclude

PHUKET: Despite police last week assuring that the investigation into the death of 19-year-old student Pornpiphat “Mint” Iaddam at Phuket Rajabhat University last month would be concluded “within seven days”, police today (Sept 25) confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing as “some things still need to be checked”.

deathpolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 September 2020, 03:00PM

Friends, family and fellow students attended Nong Mint’s cremation at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn on Tuesday (Sept 22). Photo: Courtesy of Wilawan Iaddam

Friends, family and fellow students attended Nong Mint’s cremation at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn on Tuesday (Sept 22). Photo: Courtesy of Wilawan Iaddam

Friends, family and fellow students attended Nong Mint’s cremation at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn on Tuesday (Sept 22). Photo: Courtesy of Wilawan Iaddam

Friends, family and fellow students attended Nong Mint’s cremation at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn on Tuesday (Sept 22). Photo: Courtesy of Wilawan Iaddam

Friends, family and fellow students attended Nong Mint’s cremation at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn on Tuesday (Sept 22). Photo: Courtesy of Wilawan Iaddam

Friends, family and fellow students attended Nong Mint’s cremation at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn on Tuesday (Sept 22). Photo: Courtesy of Wilawan Iaddam

Friends, family and fellow students attended Nong Mint’s cremation at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn on Tuesday (Sept 22). Photo: Courtesy of Wilawan Iaddam

Friends, family and fellow students attended Nong Mint’s cremation at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn on Tuesday (Sept 22). Photo: Courtesy of Wilawan Iaddam

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members reclaim Nong Mint’s body at Vachira Phuket Hospital last Friday (Sept 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Nong Mint collapsed and later died after being ordered to run as punishment for making mistakes during cheerleading practice on campus on Aug 19.

Exactly how far Nong Mint was ordered to run and how far she had run before she collapsed and died is in dispute. Initial reports confirmed she had run several kilometres before she collapsed while running laps around the campus pond. The university maintains that Nong Mint had run only a few hundred metres before collapsing, and that she was ordered to run around the car park, not the campus pond.

While a second-year student who ordered Nong Mint to run has already been presented with an initial charge of negligence causing the death over the incident, Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan last week told state news agency MCOT, “There will be a meeting of the investigation committees in the coming week, in order to conclude whether any lecturer or university staff will be charged for ignoring their duty or not.”

If or when that decision will be made is now unclear.

Col Theerawat was unavailable when called by The Phuket News, but Phuket Provincial Deputy Commander Col Witoon Kongsudjai explained today (Sept 25), "Nong Mint’s case is still under investigation. We have only just received confirmation of the doctor’s report of Nong Mint’s death."

Actually, Col Theerawat explained last week that police now had the doctor’s report, which confirmed that Nong Mint died of heart failure – a point that was never in dispute.

Meanwhile, Col Witoon today said he was unable to give any details of the meeting held by officers investigating Nong Mint’s death, but he did confirm the investigators met yesterday (Sept 24).

Col Witoon also urged people to understand that the investigation would take time.

However, that call for patience follows deputy national police chief Pol Maj Gen Suchart Theerasawat announcing at Phuket City Police Station on (Aug 24), “This case should take a short time to process, and if the medical results come quickly, the case can be prosecuted and closed.”

Maj Gen Suchart had travelled to Phuket to be personally updated on the investigation following Nong Mint’s death becoming major national news amid concerns of hazing being allowed at the Phuket university, as only Nong Mint and other first-year students were ordered to run as punishment for making mistakes during the cheerleading practice.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“At the meeting yesterday [Sept 24], we had to consider the university’s regulations to avoid similar cases happening again in the future," was all Col Witoon would say today.

He declined to explain what regulations were in effect at the university at the time of Nong Mint’s death, and he declined to confirm whether any new charges would be pressed over her death.

“This case is nearly finished. It will be  finished as soon as possible,” Col Witton said.

Col Witoon declined to estimate when the investigation would be concluded.

The release of the doctor’s report to the investigators allowed Vachira Phuket Hospital to finally release Nong Mint’s body to her family last Friday so that her funeral could be held.

Nong Mint’s remains were cremated at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn on Tuesday (Sept 22).

Friends, family and fellow students were present to pay their respects.

“I am still waiting for the police to call to talk about Nong Mint’s case. I expect that to be soon,” family member Wilawan Iaddam told The Phuket News today (Sept 25).

Ms Wilawan declined to speak further about the investigation.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend
Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered
Phuket Provincial Police Chief to join Immigration ranks
Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds
Phuket car rental operator dies in high-speed accident
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket immigration assurances? Thailand goes after social media giants! || September 24
Police continue search for mother of abandoned Patong newborn
Govt taking legal action against major social media providers
Electricity outage to hit south of airport
Award-winning Kvik now in Phuket
Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote
Phuket officials ready for Vegetarian Festival
70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor
House panel to investigate Phuket hotel’s land rights

 

Phuket community
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

Just a common corrupt crook that fell by the wayside of his cronies... which probably do the same da...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Kurt Your posts comment on things that just aren't pertinent. No, I wasn't disappointed. ...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

As I understand it the Thai Government is happy for tourists already here to stay on they merely wan...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

Phuket Governor is wise in saying domestic tourists can't replace the need for foreign tourists,...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

It becomes step by step a Thai Officialdom trend to label things they not like as being 'illegal...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Foot, you are right. But I understood from your writing that you were disappointed with re-start da...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

By the way, despite the fact that Kazakhstan is predominantly muslim country it is tolerant to all k...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Pascale....and what ? It is solely at my discretion with who I make busines and who I trust.....(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

IDon't agree with these numbers if you look at Kata & Karon area about 90% of the business...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

So the "digital" minister is going to try and suppress freedom of speach on the social med...(Read More)

 

Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket

 