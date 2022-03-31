Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues

PHUKET: Police are continuing their investigation into the death of an Iranian tourist in a rafting accident in Phang Nga on Tuesday(Mar 29).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 March 2022, 01:29PM

Col Ekkachai Siri, of the Phuket Tourist Police, reported that officers today will be questioning four Israeli tourists who were in the raft when the accident happened.

Col Ekkachai also confirmed that the body of the tourist, 42-year-old Iranian national Javad Behzadifar, will be repatriated to Iran tomorrow, as requested by his widow, Atiyeh Elahi.

Ms Elahi and Mr Behzadifar’s body will depart Thailand via Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Col Ekkachai noted.

Mr Behzadifar’s body was found on a bank of the Klong Ra stream about two kilometres from where the raft struck a large rock and bridge pylon, causing the raft to capsize, Col Ekkachai confirmed.

The location of the body was about seven kilometres from where the rafting journey began, he wrote.

Initial reports said that Mr Behzadifar’s legs were tied to the boat with rope when the raft, a rubber dinghy, capsized. Other reports said his legs were just tangled up with rope in the boat.

Col Ekkachai has now confirmed that one of Mr Behzadifar’s feet was caught in the rope the runs along the side of the boat, usually used for carrying the boat and for passengers to hold onto.

When people rushed to rescue Mr Behzadifar, they were able to free the boat from where the fast-moving water had pinned it against a large rock, but they were unable to free Mr Behzadifar.

Col Ekkachai confirmed that at this stage police have not pressed any charges against any party involved in the incident.

He did confirm that the tour company that provided the tour, Multi Adventure Limited Partnership, is fully legally licensed and registered, and has accident insurance coverage through Tokio Marine Life to the amount of B1 million for death of a person through an accident.