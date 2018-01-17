The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police name Italian tourists injured in Phuket speedboat collision

PHUKET: Two Italian tourists remain in hospital after the speedboat they travelling in was rammed by another tour speedboat off the east coast of Phuket yesterday (Jan 16).

tourism, marine, transport, accidents, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 January 2018, 02:08PM

Phuket Tourist Police speak with one of the Italian tourists after the collision late yesterday afternoon (Jan 16). Image: Eakkapop Thongtub / video screengrab
Phuket Tourist Police speak with one of the Italian tourists after the collision late yesterday afternoon (Jan 16). Image: Eakkapop Thongtub / video screengrab

Tourist Police and Phuket City Police reported that they were notified of the incident at about 4pm.

Listed as responding to the report and arriving at the marina were a host of high-ranking officers, including Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong, Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamon Osiri and Lt Sunan Petchnoo from Phuket City Police Station, Phuket Marine Police Chief Col Suthep Toeim, Maj Eakkachai Siri of Phuket Tourist Police, Sakorn Poodam from Phuket Marine Office.

The speedboat Pimracha 5, with its captain 22-year-old Aran Chuaigkla and two crewmen on board, struck the middle of Satakamon 333, reported the Phuket Tourist Police.

The Satakamon 333 was carrying 34 people: 30 tourists, one Thai tour guide, two boat crewman and the captain, Anucha Ngankheng, 49, reported the Phuket Tourist Police.

The tourists are all Italians who travelled to Phuket on the Costa Cruise liner Victoria that is currently at anchor in Patong Bay, noted the report.

The Italian tourists had bought a package tour from Siam Adventure World Company, and the speedboat was returning from Phang Nga Bay when the collision occurred, it added.

The eight tourists, one Thai guide and one boat crewman, totalling 10 people injured, were brought ashore at Royal Phuket Marina, where emergency teams were waiting to render assistance. (See story here.)

“Nine of those injured, all the tourists and the Thai guide, were taken to Siriroj International Hospital. The boat crewman was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town,” the Tourist Police noted in their report.

Bollywood

However, the same report named only six of the injured Italian tourists, of whom Luigi Gino Desando, 52, remains in hospital with head injures, while Angela Giuseppina, 58, also remains in care at the hospital with neck injuries.

The remaining tourists injured and since discharged from hospital care were named as follows:

  • Giuseppe Saragnano, 60, scratches to his arms
  • Maria Grazai Cesari, 60, pain to her face and left shoulder
  • Manuela Silvia Bisighini, 25, injured nose and a bruised shoulder
  • Rosalba Di Marco, 46, minor head injures and dental damage

The Thai guide, Muhammad Rusadee Toperoa, 53, was discharged after receiving treatment for chest injures and injuries to his right hand.

The crewman from the Satakamon 333 who was injured, Wijit Kerdsap, 44, remains in care at Vachira Phuket Hospital for swelling and scratches to an ear.

Police report that are still investigating the accident, and have yet to give an explanation as to how the collision occurred or confirm whether either of the boat drivers have had any preliminary charges pressed against them.

Meanwhile, Phuket Marine Office Chief Surat Sirisaiyat told The Phuket News this morning, “We are waiting for police to conclude their investigation, then we will charge the boat driver who was exceeding the speed limit and apply (to senior Marine Office officials) for that driver to have his boat operator’s licence revoked.”

“The tour company (Siam Adventure World Company) has insurance coverage under Safety Insurance Company for B500,000 per person,” the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Massage parlour shareholder held for trafficking

Other than names being on the books. That is evidence of what exactly?...(Read More)

Man suffers serious head injuries as motorbike slams into drain

Silly advices? Tell that to the people who get hospitalised with head injuries or died. Most of us are on the road and drive careful, anticipating ma...(Read More)

Nicha changes story in ID theft case

Well, this whole affair became a 'fantasy' thing. All involved are talking left/right. But what is right? Let the people involved start t...(Read More)

Massage parlour shareholder held for trafficking

No Evidence? 5 Colonels and 1 revenue dept official sent to inactive position. They are in the books of that massage parlour. The number of officials...(Read More)

Nicha changes story in ID theft case

Commentators should start writing of the fantasy....(Read More)

Man suffers serious head injuries as motorbike slams into drain

with all that silly advice on riding, why bother to be on the roads at all?...(Read More)

Massage parlour shareholder held for trafficking

If one bothers to read the article it states, "Investigators were examining the remaining firms to track down other suspects in the case while ev...(Read More)

Massage parlour shareholder held for trafficking

Well it does seem the next natural step for them doesn't it, from selling underwear to selling the people in it. Or is this a different Victoria&#...(Read More)

Eight injured as Phuket speedboats collide

Why do "farang' think Thailand should be safe? Well, yesterday, the Phuket Governor and thai tourist police told PN that safety of tourist...(Read More)

Eight injured as Phuket speedboats collide

Reading/talking about Phuket Marine Office,..... when is it going to be operational and functioning as it should be? It doesn't function at all a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.