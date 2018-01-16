PHUKET: Eight tourists were injured when two tour speedboats collided off the east coast of Phuket this afternoon (Jan 16).

Tuesday 16 January 2018, 06:04PM

The accident occurred at about 4:30pm near the canal entrance to the Royal Phuket Marina, The Phuket News was told.

All injured people, including one boat crewman who sustained head injuries, were taken aboard other boats in the area still deemed to be safe and delivered to Royal Phuket Marina, where emergency teams were waiting to provide assistance.

Rescue teams waiting at the marina confirmed that six tourists suffered only minor injuries. Two tourists, however, suffered more serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

One of the injured suffered a deep gash to an arm, another suffered a piece of glass in an eye, and a third suffered serious scratches to the legs.