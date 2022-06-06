Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police move for arrests over Russian woman’s death

Police move for arrests over Russian woman’s death

PHUKET: Officers investigating the death of 35-year-old Russian national Evgeniia Smirnova, who fell eight stories from a Patong condo last Tuesday (May 31), are expected to apply to Phuket Provincial Court for an arrest warrant tomorrow (June 7).

deathcrimeRussiantourismpolicepatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 June 2022, 06:53PM

Image: Royal Thai Police

Image: Royal Thai Police

Royal Thai Police Deputy Spokesman Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen announced the news in a release issued earlier today (June 6), assuring that police had not been complicit in their investigation of Ms Smirnova’s death.

The warrant will request the arrests of the three people who were staying with Ms Smirnova at the condo at the time of her death, Col Krissana said.

The notice named the three as Russian national Natalia Kosenkova, 35, US citizen Jamaal Antwaun Smith, 38, and Jordanian national Ahmad Radi Mustafa Alatoom, 28.

The three were taken into custody on a minor drugs possession charge on May 31, just hours after Ms Smirnova’s body was found on the ground behind The Emerald Terrace condo project on Phra Barami Rd in Patong.

Jordanian national Alatoom was taken into custody at Phuket airport while he was waiting to board a flight out of Thailand, police confirmed earlier.

Lean On Me Live Fest

The warrant is in order for police to press charges against all three, Col Krissana said in his release today.

Forensic investigators and an autopsy of Ms Smirnova’s body were important factors in the investigation, he said.

Regardless, Col Krissana noted that investigating officers “have not ruled out any issues of the case”.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search continues for man who fell from Banana Beach rocks, Prayut in Phuket || June 6
Darasamut Underpass to close for 10 days
Power outage to affect south of Nai Yang Beach
Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills
Volatile Forex Markets Offer Opportunities for Investors
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista partners with PSU
Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years
Man falls from rocks at Banana Beach, believed drowned
Iran spy puts cops on alert
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun
Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach
Sheeran to headline Queen’s four-day jubilee party
Prayut set to visit Phuket
Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative

 

Phuket community
Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills

Shirley this is a job for the Education Minister, not a publicity stunt by the PM. I would have thou...(Read More)

Man electrocuted as thefts from closed Patong hotels rise

@ JohnC... you asked "How do you steal elevators??" [Answer, with great effort] "...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

If the dolphin was transported in a canvas hangmat, hanging in spring frame work, protected against ...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

Prove that Thai Navy is not patrolling the Thai territorial waters good enough. Perhaps they thought...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

It's the same reason why so many here resisted mask wearing in the first place. Back when people...(Read More)

Iran spy puts cops on alert

When hunting a spy its normally not best practice to announce it!...(Read More)

Iran spy puts cops on alert

I can keep a secret. Will not tell any further. Spies? What to spy in Thailand? Looks more like secr...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

[They could be victims of human traffickers] LOL.. Gee, do you think? When you track down which corr...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

It's good they don't have lese majeste laws protecting politicians from the general public s...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

Did it get taken from Khuk Khak to Cape Panwa in the back of a pickup? Surprised the poor thing surv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 