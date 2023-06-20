Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill

Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill

PHUKET: Patong Police have issued a notice reminding large vehicle drivers that all large vehicles with 10 or more wheels are banned from travelling over Patong Hill during peak traffic hours.

transportSafetyaccidentsdeathpatongpolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 June 2023, 06:55PM

First responders at the scene of the accident on Patong Hill yesterday (June 19). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

First responders at the scene of the accident on Patong Hill yesterday (June 19). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The remains of the pickup after the truck had been pulled away. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The remains of the pickup after the truck had been pulled away. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The notice issued by Patong Police today (June 20). Image: Patong Police

The notice issued by Patong Police today (June 20). Image: Patong Police

« »

The notice was issued this afternoon (June 20), following the accident on Patong Hill yesterday that saw two men killed after the pickup they were travelling in was crushed by a 10-wheeled truck experiencing alleged brake failure.

Police have yet to announce any details of their investigation into the accident.

Police were first alerted to the accident at 1:25pm. The 10-wheeler, registered in Nakhon Pathom province, was descending Patong Hill when it crossed into the coming lane, police confirmed yesterday.

The lorry slammed into the pickup, a Phuket-registered Isuzu D-Max, heading up the hill.

Patong Police reported that the truck driver was not injured in the collision.

Police later confirmed that the two men inside the pickup truck were killed in the collision, which saw the truck crush the cab of the pickup.

The pickup driver killed was named by police as Prasat Prateep Na Thalang. His passenger was named by police as Kamet Chuayuan.

The truck driver, Piyarat Kaewprasit, 38, was uninjured in the accident, but was taken to Patong Hospital as a precaution.

Kotchakorn Boonrawd, 47, said she was sitting down to eat nearby when she heard two loud bangs.

At first she did not see the pickup truck, which was crushed between the lorry and the outside concrete barrier, and thought it was just another truck accident on the hill, with the driver not seriously injured.

Taking a closer look, she saw the pickup driver Mr Prasat with his head leaning out the window. At that time believed he was still alive and conscious.

“It felt like 15-20 minutes had passed before the emergency staff arrived and offered assistance. If they came earlier, those who died might be able to get help in a timely manner,” she said.

Ms Kotchakorn pointed out that there were many accidents on the road descending into Patong before COVID-19. Since the pandemic restrictions have been lifted there has been more traffic on the hill road, but still not as much as before the pandemic, she said.

“Most of the cars that have been involved in accidents are heavy vehicles, large vehicles such as tour buses, water trucks, or 10-wheelers,” Ms Kotchakorn said.

“At the time of the accident, the number of cars [on the hill road] was still small. If it had happened in the evening when people leave work and children leave school, it could have been much worse,” she said.

In the notice issued by Patong Police today, large vehicle drivers were reminded that large vehicles with 10 or more wheels were not permitted to drive over Patong Hill in either direction between the hours of 6am - 9am and 4pm - 10pm.

The ban includes buses with seats for 30 or more passengers, the notice said.

The ban was brought into effect under the provisions of the Land Transport Act, and was being enforced by officers, the notice added.

The ban was re-ratified by a formal announcement by Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong in December last year, the notice confirmed.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Election Commision confirms results, Another Patong Hill crash, Navy moves to forest || June 20
Police question Freedom Beach dope smokers
Patong Hill road claims another life
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
High-rises ‘wobble’ as tremors strike
Phuket airport to hold public shooting safety drill
House to meet ‘within 15 days’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Patong Hill crash, Final push for Phuket Expo 2028, DSI raids in Phuket || June 19
Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill
Web Connection and Smart Order Collaborate to Empower Independent Hotel Owners in Thailand
Navy moves on protected forest abuse
Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam
Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach
UN says Russia still blocking aid to dam breach victims
Myanmar talks to go ahead

 

Phuket community
Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

I suspect this is a fake story submitted by the anti-cannabis folks. This story must be fiction. L...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

Sounds like this forest destruction will result in vibrant retirement community for the Thai naval p...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

Solar + Surfer. For all of you "Love Thailand or Leave It" people, do you think it's o...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

And your headline is completely incorrect...Patong Hill is incapable of causing anything...it is a h...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

Another PLTO mafia cartel member kills one young lady...almost 2. Kurt is right, we'll not hear ...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

Seen the Van damage in front, and the motorbike damage behind, Van hit motorbike at her rear with qu...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

The minibuses continue to bully, terrorize and now kill other road users. they drive like madmen, wi...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

So much wasted land within boundaries of Phuket Port for them to build whatever they want...(Read More)

High-rises ‘wobble’ as tremors strike

Mr Chatpan is right! --> "If buildings are lawfully designed"...uuuh, not only law full...(Read More)

Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam

If people are stupid enough to invest in schemes they see on FB then, Som Nom Na!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Zonezi Properties
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property

 