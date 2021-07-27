The Phuket News
Police investigate woman’s death after apparent condo fall

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a Thai woman who they believe fell to her death from the seventh-floor of her Phuket condominium in Wichit today (July 27).

deathaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 27 July 2021, 04:52PM

The Base Downtown condo in Soi Ek Wanit Uthit, Wichit where the woman’s body was found. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Lt Wuttichai Chanfai of the Wichit Police, along with Kusoldharm rescue workers, was called to the scene around 5:50am this morning.

On arrival they discovered the body of the woman lying on the pavement in an area adjacent to The Base Downtown condo in Soi Ek Wanit Uthit in Wichit, immediately southwest from the darasamut Intersection.

From initial examination, police confirmed the woman’s hands and legs were broken and she had suffered head injuries as her nose had bled. Her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

Police were told that the 28-year-old woman rented the seventh-floor property and lived alone. After examination of her room, police confirmed there was no evidence of a struggle or any signs of trespass. The door to her balcony was open, with the balcony situated directly above where her body was found.

A relative of the woman told police that the woman lived alone and suffered bouts of depression. She just had an argument with her Chinese boyfriend, the relative added.

Lt Wuttichai explained that police believe the woman fell from her room but further investigations will be conducted including the review of footage from CCTV cameras to determine the exact cause and motivation behind her death.

The incident is remarkably similar to another fatality at the same condo almost three years ago where a 48-year-old Russian lady who was on holiday fell to her death.

