THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police investigate death of Russian woman in seven-storey fall from Phuket condo

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a Russian woman whose body was found this afternoon (Oct 31) on the ground outside her seventh-floor Phuket condo that she had rented for holidays.

Russiandeathpolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 31 October 2018, 07:13PM

Police are waiting for the results of a post=mortem examination before formally concluding their investigation. Photo: Tourist Police

Police are waiting for the results of a post=mortem examination before formally concluding their investigation. Photo: Tourist Police

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that his officers were notified of the incident at 12:55pm.

Tourist Police along with officers from the Wichit Polcie and a rescue team from Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town arrived to find the woman’s body on the ground in a plot adjacent to The Base Downtown condo in Soi Na-seua in Wichit, immediately southwest from the darasamut Intersection.

Police identified the woman by her passport as 48-year-old Russian national Bratanich Zhana.

Inside the room police found a syringe and bag containing a variety medicines with a note written in Russian attached, and some cigarettes.

Capt Ekkachai noted that Ms Bratanich had entered Thailand on a tourist visa on Oct 16, the same day she checked into the condo.

“She had rented the condo for the three months, and was scheduled to leave Thailand on Nov 14,” he said.

Police noted that from investigating the scene they believe that Ms Bratanich died after jumping or falling from the seventh-floor condo.

However, Capt Ekkachai said that police would wait for the results of a post-mortem examination before formally concluding their investigation.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ukrainian driver charged over Phuket deaths of Russian women
Russian woman dies after leap from Patong hotel rooftop as daughter, 10, stays in room
Russian tourist found hanged at Phuket hotel
Remains thought to be missing Russian tourist sent for tests
Doctors yet to unravel death of Russian tourist within hours of landing in Phuket
Russian tourist, 60, slips on rocks, drowns at Kata beach
Russian expat found dead in Phuket home
Russian woman, 29, dies 3 days after being hit by motorbike when crossing Phuket road
Frenchman investigated for Russian killed in Phuket motorbike accident
Russian man, 52,found dead in Phuket hotel room
Police suspect Phuket dope charge related to Russian man found hanged in Patong
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up
Ukrainian man tested for drugs, alcohol after Russian women killed in Phuket head-on collision
SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
Go Air
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019

 