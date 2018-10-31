PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a Russian woman whose body was found this afternoon (Oct 31) on the ground outside her seventh-floor Phuket condo that she had rented for holidays.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 31 October 2018, 07:13PM

Police are waiting for the results of a post=mortem examination before formally concluding their investigation. Photo: Tourist Police

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that his officers were notified of the incident at 12:55pm.

Tourist Police along with officers from the Wichit Polcie and a rescue team from Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town arrived to find the woman’s body on the ground in a plot adjacent to The Base Downtown condo in Soi Na-seua in Wichit, immediately southwest from the darasamut Intersection.

Police identified the woman by her passport as 48-year-old Russian national Bratanich Zhana.

Inside the room police found a syringe and bag containing a variety medicines with a note written in Russian attached, and some cigarettes.

Capt Ekkachai noted that Ms Bratanich had entered Thailand on a tourist visa on Oct 16, the same day she checked into the condo.

“She had rented the condo for the three months, and was scheduled to leave Thailand on Nov 14,” he said.

Police noted that from investigating the scene they believe that Ms Bratanich died after jumping or falling from the seventh-floor condo.

However, Capt Ekkachai said that police would wait for the results of a post-mortem examination before formally concluding their investigation.