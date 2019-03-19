THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Police hunt Phuket spa shooter

PHUKET: Police have identified the man wanted for shooting two people at a beauty spa south of Phuket Town this morning (Mar 19) and have begun their manhunt for the suspect.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 March 2019, 04:26PM

Police prepare to enter the suspect’s rented room at Saphan Hin, where they found only the suspect’s wife home alone. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police search the building. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the suspect "Mr Somporn" has been found dead with a gunshot wound to his head near his rented room in Saphan Hin.

The alarm was raised when police were called to The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd near the Naka Market in Wichit at 10:30am. (See story here.)

Capt Ratthanachai Siengsanoh of the Wichit Police identified the shooter only as “Mr Somporn”, who worked as cleaning and service staff at the spa.

Capt Ratthanachai declined to reveal Mr Somporn’s full name, but did disclose that officers have already raided Mr Somporn’s rented room at Moo Baan Sapan Hin.

However, police arrived to find only Mr Somporn’s wife at home, he said.

Officers are continuing their search for Mr Somporn, he added.

One of the two people shot this morning was 73-year-old South Korean national Kwanghee Kim, Capt Ratthanachai explained.

“Mr Kim is the father of Mrs Eun Mikim, who is the owner of The Beauty Spa,” he said.

Mr Kim was shot once in his left chest.

The other person shot this morning was 55-year-old Somsri Chueathonghua, who worked at the spa.

“She was shot in the back and her right arm. Another bullet grazed her right cheek,” Capt Ratthanachai said.

Both Mr Kim and Ms Somsri were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr Kim remains in serious condition, Capt Ratthanachai said.

Police so far have yet to reveal any motive for the shooting.

 

 

