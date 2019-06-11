PHUKET: Chalong Police have confirmed the charges against the man arrested for shooting his girlfriend’s brother and nephew – and attempting to take them hostage and flee the scene – in Rawai yesterday morning (June 10).

crimeviolencepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 12:10PM

Pimonsak Jantarat, from Trang, during questioning at Chalong Police Station yesterday (June 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pimonsak Jantarat, from Trang, was arrested at the Patak Villa housing estate in Rawai after his hostages wrangled his handgun off him while his attention was focussed on unloading three shots into a parked car that was blocking his escape. (See story here.)

According to a report issued by the Investigation Division of the Chalong Police, Pimonsak is facing the following charges:

1. Invasion of a house at night by using violence with weapons

2. Damaging property, specifically one plant pot, two vanity mirrors, one HP brand white notebook computer, one sofa, one computer desk and two cars

3. Harming other people by causing physical or mental harm (one person shot in the legs, another injured in one hand)

4. Illegal possession of gun and ammunition and carrying a weapon in a public place without a permit or justifiable cause*

5. Possession of a Category 1 drug (ya bah and ya ice) with intent to sell; and

6. Possession of a Category 5 drug (marijuana).

The formal notice of charges against Pimonsak gave his age as 27, not 26 as initially reported.

Listed as evidence seized in making the arrest was

1. One semi-automatic 11mm Colt handgun, Gun Number Kor. 2600081

2. One 11mm magazine containing six bullets

3. Four .22-calibre bullets

4. Six 11mm bullet casings

5. 22 11mm bullets

6. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 1.31 grams of ya ice

7. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 50 orange tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah) with the letters WY stamped on one side; and two flat round green ya bah tablets also with WY stamped on one side

8. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 40 orange round flat ya bah tablets with the letters WY stamp on one side

9. A resealable clear plastic bag containing seven orange round ya bah tablets with the letter WY stamped on one side

10. A resealable clear plastic bag containing five orange round ya bah tablets with the letter WY stamped on one side

11. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 13.58g of dry marijuana

12. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 1.19g of dry marijuana

13. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 0.81g of dry marijuana

14. One pink Honda LS motorcycle, vehicle number LS125T0026212, with no licence plate attached

15. Two 11mm bullet casings

16. One 11mm bullet casing

17. Digital scales

18. One weapon, a knife, measuring 20cm in length from the handle to the tip of the knife

According to the police report, Pimonsak has been informed that he has the right to give or not give evidence, and that his words may be used in court; he has the right to meet and consult with a lawyer; nad that he has the right inform relatives or a person he trusts to know about the arrest.

* Note: these are two separate charges under the Thai Criminal Code.