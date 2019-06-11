THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police confirm charges against man for shooting girlfriend’s brother, nephew, attempted hostage taking

PHUKET: Chalong Police have confirmed the charges against the man arrested for shooting his girlfriend’s brother and nephew – and attempting to take them hostage and flee the scene – in Rawai yesterday morning (June 10).

crimeviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 12:10PM

Pimonsak Jantarat, from Trang, during questioning at Chalong Police Station yesterday (June 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pimonsak Jantarat, from Trang, during questioning at Chalong Police Station yesterday (June 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pimonsak Jantarat, from Trang, was arrested at the Patak Villa housing estate in Rawai after his hostages wrangled his handgun off him while his attention was focussed on unloading three shots into a parked car that was blocking his escape. (See story here.)

According to a report issued by the Investigation Division of the Chalong Police, Pimonsak is facing the following charges:

1. Invasion of a house at night by using violence with weapons

2. Damaging property, specifically one plant pot, two vanity mirrors, one HP brand white notebook computer, one sofa, one computer desk and two cars

3. Harming other people by causing physical or mental harm (one person shot in the legs, another injured in one hand)

4. Illegal possession of gun and ammunition and carrying a weapon in a public place without a permit or justifiable cause*

5. Possession of a Category 1 drug (ya bah and ya ice) with intent to sell; and

6. Possession of a Category 5 drug (marijuana).

The formal notice of charges against Pimonsak gave his age as 27, not 26 as initially reported.

Listed as evidence seized in making the arrest was

1. One semi-automatic 11mm Colt handgun, Gun Number Kor. 2600081

2. One 11mm magazine containing six bullets

3. Four .22-calibre bullets

4. Six 11mm bullet casings

5. 22 11mm bullets

Laguna Golf Phuket

6. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 1.31 grams of ya ice

7. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 50 orange tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah) with the letters WY stamped on one side; and two flat round green ya bah tablets also with WY stamped on one side

8. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 40 orange round flat ya bah tablets with the letters WY stamp on one side

9. A resealable clear plastic bag containing seven orange round ya bah tablets with the letter WY stamped on one side

10. A resealable clear plastic bag containing five orange round ya bah tablets with the letter WY stamped on one side

11. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 13.58g of dry marijuana

12. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 1.19g of dry marijuana

13. A resealable clear plastic bag containing 0.81g of dry marijuana

14. One pink Honda LS motorcycle, vehicle number LS125T0026212, with no licence plate attached

15. Two 11mm bullet casings

16. One 11mm bullet casing

17. Digital scales

18. One weapon, a knife, measuring 20cm in length from the handle to the tip of the knife

According to the police report, Pimonsak has been informed that he has the right to give or not give evidence, and that his words may be used in court; he has the right to meet and consult with a lawyer; nad that he has the right inform relatives or a person he trusts to know about the arrest.

* Note: these are two separate charges under the Thai Criminal Code.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prolific armed robber, police impersonator arrested
Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand
Men arrested for axe-wielding road-rage attack on ambulance
Police seize haul of weapons, drugs in post-Songkran blitz
British man stabbed, girlfriend disappear as police hunt for suspect stalls
Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot
Bangla Road bar tout charged with murder
Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road
Koh Phangan rape suspect arrested
Norwegian allegedly raped on Koh Phangan
Myanmar couple stabbed in Chalong
British man stabbed over Thai girlfriend
Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay
Air Force officer stomped to death by husband in front of children
Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

 

Phuket community
US Navy ports in Patong after Andaman exercises with French carrier group

"Why no activities with the Phuket Navy League," because Thailand is insignificant, untrus...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

People with a brain would have tried those other numbers provided in the article....(Read More)

King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport

It’s a bit like waiting to find out who the next PM is going to be...... hmmmm I wonder who will w...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

Waiting for Karon Municipality to follow the example. But since these clever guys even put electri...(Read More)

US Navy ports in Patong after Andaman exercises with French carrier group

Why no activities with the Phuket Navy League?...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

This morning when people/pest control firms called PWA 076-319173, the calls were not answered....(Read More)

Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs

Anyway, who wants to buy this Phoenix wreck? It never will become sea worthy, and if so, no chinese ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Patong gets further and further behind about what is attractive for tourists. Just alone the bad sme...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

I just love the spacious clean footpaths and the pedestrian crossings with their own traffic lights ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Who wants to be surrounded by aggressive touts pushing ping pong shows? You fight your way past one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Baan and Beyond
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie

 