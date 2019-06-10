Kata Rocks
Man taken down after shooting girlfriend’s brother, nephew, attempts to flee with them as hostages

PHUKET: After a relationship that started on Facebook broke down, a man was arrested in Rawai today for shooting his new love’s brother twice in the leg and her nephew once in the arm. The man’s arrest came after his attempt to flee with the two as hostages failed.

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 June 2019, 05:02PM

Pimonsak Jantarat, 26, from Trang, after he wast taken into custody this morning (June 10). Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

Pimonsak Jantarat, 26, from Trang, after he wast taken into custody this morning (June 10). Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

Police take Pimonsak Jantarat, 26, from Trang, into custody this morning (June 10). Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

Police take Pimonsak Jantarat, 26, from Trang, into custody this morning (June 10). Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

The gun used by Pimonsak Jantarat, 26, from Trang, this morning (June 10). Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

The gun used by Pimonsak Jantarat, 26, from Trang, this morning (June 10). Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

Police take Pimonsak Jantarat, 26, from Trang, into custody this morning (June 10). Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

Police take Pimonsak Jantarat, 26, from Trang, into custody this morning (June 10). Photo: Amnuay Kunnarak

Chalong Police were called to the scene, at Patak Villa on Patak Rd in Rawai, at 5:50am this morning (June 10).

Pennapa Eiemsamran, 27, called the police after she had taken refuge in a bedroom of her house to avoid being found by her new ex-boyfriend, Pimonsak Jantarat, 26, from Trang.

Pimonsak had invaded her house and shot her 40-year-old brother Saksit Eiemsamran and Mr Saksit’s 22-yer-old son, Pongsakorn, Ms Pennapa told police.

Both had been injured – Mr Saksit had been shot twice in the leg, and Mr Pongsakorn had been shot in the arm – and needed assistance, she explained.

Police arrived and attempted to talk Pimonsak into surrendering himself. However, he plainly ignored their pleas.

Instead, Pimonsak tried to flee on motorbike with Mr Saksit and Mr Pongsakorn as hostages.

However, he saw that police had surrounded the house, so he returned to the house and tried to flee using his girlfriend’s family’s black Isuzu pickup truck to flee.

That attempt also failed, as the street was partly blocked by a neighbour’s car.

Angry, Pimonsak unloaded three shots into the car. While Pimonsak’s attention was focussed on the car, Mr Saksit and his son Mr Pongsakorn grabbed the gun off him.

Police then seized the opportunity to rush to the car and place Pimonsak under arrest.

Police seized the 11mm semi-automatic handgun that Pimonsak was carrying and the six bullets still loaded in the magazine, as well as four .22-calibre bullets.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

In Pimonsak’s bag, police reported finding 104 pills methamphetamine (ya bah), including both green-coloured pills and orange-coloured pills.

Police also found in the bag 15.58 grammes of marijuana, 1.31g of crystal meth (ya ice) and digital scales.

Mr Saksit and Mr Pongsakorn, whose injuries police reported were not critical, were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Following the residential commotion this morning, police reported that Ms Pennapa came to know Pimonsak through Facebook.

They had been seeing each for about five months, but Pimonsak became very short tempered and had struck Ms Pennapa several times, police said in their report.

He was also involved in drugs, the report added.

Ms Pennapa wanted to end the relationship and started refusing to answer his calls, leading to Pimonsak arriving at her house unannounced this morning.

After he arrived, Ms Pennapa hid in her sister’s bedroom so he would not find her, leaving Pimonsak to start drinking beer with her brother Mr Saksit.

An argument ensued, with Pimonsak shooting Mr Saksit twice in the leg. One of the bullets exited Mr Saksit’s leg and hit his son Mr Pongsakorn in the arm, police explained.

Pimonsak faces a slew of charges, police confirmed, including causing bodily harm, illegal possession of gun and ammunition, carrying a firearm and ammunition in a public place without a permit, as well as possession of a Category 1 drug (ya bah and ya ice) and a Category 5 drug (marijuana) with intent to sell.

 

 

