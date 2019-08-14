Police await forensic report on Phuket condo construction fire

PHUKET: Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk today (Aug 14) declined to give any comment or explain any details of the investigation into the fire that broke out at The Base Central Phuket condominium project under construction on Muang Naka Rd in Wichit on Saturday (Aug 10).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 August 2019, 03:38PM

Firefighters wait to safely enter the building on Saturday (Aug 10). Photo: PR Dept

The fire broke out on the ground level of one building at the condo project, located behind Central Phuket Floresta shopping mall, at about 3:30pm.

At least four fire trucks quickly arrived at the scene to douse the blaze.

Firefighters reported they had had extinguished the fire at 4:28pm.

On entering the building to check for any injured and immediate danger to the safety of the building, firefighters found one construction worker on the building’s rooftop.

The 29-year-old worker, whose named was not reported, was safely brought back to the ground level by firefighters and taken to Siriroj International Hospital as a precaution for possible smoke inhalation.

The man was able to walk on his own when rescue workers took him to the ground from the roof.

No other injuries were reported as a result from the fire. (See story here.)

"We need to wait for Forensic Police t conclude their investigation before we can release any details about the fire,” Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn said today (Aug 14).

Asked when that report was expected, Col Nikorn declined to comment.

In a public statement issued by the condo project developer, Sansiri PLC noted, “The fire was controlled and did not extend to the building or nearby community. All workers at the scene are safe.

“We confirm that the fire occurred in the area where construction equipment is stored, the statement said.

“There was no fire in the condominium building as other media have reported. It has not affected the building. Customers can be confident in the structural integrity of The Base Central Phuket,” the statement added.

According to the Sansiri website, construction of the project is continuing and expected to be complete by March 2020.

“The environmental impact assessment has been approved. A construction permit has already been issued,” the website notes.

Structural Work was reported as 78% complete, with structural work completed on Deck Level for Tower A. Systems installation was reported as 39% complete with the installation of electrical plumbling systems underway on Floor 6, and installation of A/C systems underway on Floor 6 of Tower A.

Architectural Work was reported as 13% complete, and already completed on Floor 4 of Tower A.