PHUKET: Hot on the heels of police arresting seven suspects in the one ‘Drug Street’ in Phuket Town on Wednesday, Phuket City Police yesterday (Sept 21) arrested three suspects for drugs in a small sidestreet in Phuket Town, with two of the suspects staying in the same rented room mansion.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 September 2018, 03:54PM

The three suspects were arrested in the same street in Phuket Town, with two of them staying in the same rented room mansion on the street. Photos: Phuket City Police

Officers led by Col Sompong Thipapakul of the Phuket City Police arrested Wichian ‘Ma’ Setan, 35, at Thitath Mansion in Soi Kopai, off Phuket Rd, after having him under surveillance for suspect drug dealing.

Wichian was found in possession of 14 packs containing a total of 9.35 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) as well as 184 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

Wichian confessed that he received the drugs from a "Mr Peak", who he contacted by phone, adding that he picked up the drugs from a location along the bypass road and he was to sell them to people in the Phuket City area.

Wichian explained that he had divided the drugs into the packets to sell, was arrested before he could do so, reported police.

Wichian was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police are continuing their investigation into Wichien’s associates.

The officers yesterday also arrested Nittaya Vunsangtum, 30, in a different room at Thitath Mansion after she was found in possession of 50mg (0.05g) of ya ice and 44 kratom leaves weighing in total about three kilograms, police reported.

Nittaya was taken to Phuket City Police station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug (ya ice) and illegal possession of a Category 5 drug (kratom).

While they were on Soi Kopai, police also arrested Peerayuth Atikunaruk, 29, after he was found to be carrying 700mg of ya ice.

He, too, was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

The arrests yesterday follow police on Wednesday arresting seven drug suspects in the same small street, Anupas Phuket Karn Soi 12, including a 63-year-old woman. (See story here.)