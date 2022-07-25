Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police arrest necklace snatch thief

Police arrest necklace snatch thief

PHUKET: Police have arrested the man wanted for snatching a necklace worth about B35,000 from a woman’s neck while she was still riding her motorbike in Phuket Town at night last week.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 July 2022, 10:19AM

The suspect, Mr Pakphum, was arrested at his home in Khok Kloi. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

The suspect, Mr Pakphum, was arrested at his home in Khok Kloi. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

The section of Yaowarat Rd where the snatch theft took place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The section of Yaowarat Rd where the snatch theft took place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The gold necklace with pendant was valued at about B35,000. Photo: Supplied

The gold necklace with pendant was valued at about B35,000. Photo: Supplied

« »

The theft-in-motion happened on Yaowarat Rd in Samkong at about 8:20pm last Wednesday (July 20).

The necklace stolen was gold with a pendant attached, together valued at about B35,000.

An investigation led by Lt Paweenuch Kongsuth, Deputy Inspector-General of Investigation at Phuket City Police, tracked down the thief, named by police only as “Mr Pakphum” (family name withheld), police announced yesterday (July 24).

Officers arrested Mr Pakphum at his home in Khok Kloi, Takua Thung District, in Phang Nga province, just north of Phuket, on Saturday (July 23), said the police announcement.

Mr Pakphum was taken into custody under an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court that same day (July 23), the announcement added.

He reportedly confessed to committing the theft.

Mr Pakhum was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with using a vehicle to commit a crime and flee the scene at night.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 25 July 2022 - 15:21:16 

Well...did the little loser have the poor girl's necklace and amulet?...or did the little POS sell it for drug money, thus forced to do 10 wais and a sorry.  I'll guess the poor girl will have to take the loss. I would be interested to know if this girl recovers her loss, and ends up having to pay officer Somchai a fee for doing his job, or if she just gets a sorry.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials: No monkeypox found in Patong, Phuket Expo inspection || July 25
Rawai bank robber makes off with B160k
BIE delegation arrives for World Expo inspection visit
Myanmar junta executes four, including two pro-democracy rivals
DMS says four decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox
Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation
Thaneth takes reins at Phuket Tourist Association
Government on high monkeypox alert
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket health officials find no monkeypox in Patong
3,000 turn out for ‘Run for Phuket Expo 2028’
18,000 meth pills, ice and firearm seized in drug arrests
WHO triggers highest alert on monkeypox
PM, cabinet survive vote of confidence after censure debate
Belgian rafter still missing in Chiang Mai

 

Phuket community
DMS says four decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

Big pharma rubbing their hands with glee another opportunity to make a killing ...(Read More)

Police arrest necklace snatch thief

Well...did the little loser have the poor girl's necklace and amulet?...or did the little POS se...(Read More)

Phuket health officials find no monkeypox in Patong

Dr Kusak, come on tell the truth . Don’t worry this man come to Thailand October 21. 2021. So this...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse

@JohnC, the Thai thinking "This is the way we are doing it", will never catch up with the...(Read More)

3,000 turn out for ‘Run for Phuket Expo 2028’

a part from run did they also clean a bit? lol ...(Read More)

Phuket health officials find no monkeypox in Patong

he must have gone to that place on the hill, and we know that place police never even think to go an...(Read More)

Phuket health officials find no monkeypox in Patong

I'll bet they couldn't find any prostitutes either. They claim that this guy is the first pe...(Read More)

PM, cabinet survive vote of confidence after censure debate

97% of the public poll voted no-confidence says everything we need to know about his popularity amon...(Read More)

Belgian rafter still missing in Chiang Mai

The water level looks very high with a powerful current. Not ideal conditions to be taking anybody o...(Read More)

3,000 turn out for ‘Run for Phuket Expo 2028’

It was a brilliant morning; well organised and great to see so many friends around the dam having fu...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 