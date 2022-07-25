Police arrest necklace snatch thief

PHUKET: Police have arrested the man wanted for snatching a necklace worth about B35,000 from a woman’s neck while she was still riding her motorbike in Phuket Town at night last week.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 July 2022, 10:19AM

The gold necklace with pendant was valued at about B35,000. Photo: Supplied

The section of Yaowarat Rd where the snatch theft took place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspect, Mr Pakphum, was arrested at his home in Khok Kloi. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

The theft-in-motion happened on Yaowarat Rd in Samkong at about 8:20pm last Wednesday (July 20).

The necklace stolen was gold with a pendant attached, together valued at about B35,000.

An investigation led by Lt Paweenuch Kongsuth, Deputy Inspector-General of Investigation at Phuket City Police, tracked down the thief, named by police only as “Mr Pakphum” (family name withheld), police announced yesterday (July 24).

Officers arrested Mr Pakphum at his home in Khok Kloi, Takua Thung District, in Phang Nga province, just north of Phuket, on Saturday (July 23), said the police announcement.

Mr Pakphum was taken into custody under an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court that same day (July 23), the announcement added.

He reportedly confessed to committing the theft.

Mr Pakhum was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with using a vehicle to commit a crime and flee the scene at night.