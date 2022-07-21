Police hunt necklace snatch bandit, air compressor thieves

PHUKET: Phuket City Police are hoping to track down a man who snatched a necklace worth about B35,000 from a woman while she was riding her motorbike through Samkong last night (July 20).

crimepolice

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 July 2022, 03:56PM

Phuket City Police are now trying to track down the thief. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The section of Yaowarat Rd where the necklace was stolen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Paweenuch Kongsuth, Deputy Inspector-General of Investigation at Phuket City Police, was informed of the theft at 8:20pm.

The victim, named only as Ms Kawisara (family name withheld), 25, explained that the necklace stolen had a pendant, which together were worth B35,000.

Ms Kawisara said she was riding her Honda Fino motorbike along Yaowarat Rd, heading towards the Sam Kong Intersection (on the bypass road), when she was attacked.

Just after she had crossed the bridge near Bangkok Hospital Phuket, a man rode up behind her on a green-gold Honda Wave motorbike. The man beeped his horn. Concerned, Ms Kawisara slowed down, allowing the man to ride up close to her, snatch the necklace from around her neck and speed off.

Ms Kawisara was unable to remember the licence plate of the culprit’s motorbike, but described the man as tall and thin, with dark skin.

Lt Paweenuch said officers were now checking CCTV in the area in the hope of tracking down the thief.

Meanwhile, Wichit Police at 10:58am today received a report of three air compressors stolen from the Phuket Hokkien Samakkee Association on Sakdidet Rd, Wichit.

The air compressors were installed outside the Hokkien Unity Association building located on the way to Baan Borrae, Wichit.

Wichit Police are now investigating the theft.