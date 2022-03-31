tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Plea to help Phuket Town glue sniffer from doing more harm

Plea to help Phuket Town glue sniffer from doing more harm

PHUKET: A local resident in Phuket Town has called for authorities to take action over a man who lives on the streets like a vagrant, stealing items from shopowners at night and reportedly sniffing glue in broad daylight.

drugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 31 March 2022, 05:54PM

Bank seen on the streets of Phuket Town. Photo: via Eakkapop Thgontub

Bank seen on the streets of Phuket Town. Photo: via Eakkapop Thgontub

Bank seen behind one of the shops in the area. Photo: via Eakkapop Thgontub

Bank seen behind one of the shops in the area. Photo: via Eakkapop Thgontub

Some of the damage done by Bank after he entered one the buildings in the area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Some of the damage done by Bank after he entered one the buildings in the area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Some of the damage done by Bank after he entered one the buildings in the area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Some of the damage done by Bank after he entered one the buildings in the area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Police have failed to take action over the man despite repeated complaints, and welfare officers notified of the man’s behaviour have done nothing, said Sophon Kongdaeng, the 33-year-old owner of an auto parts shop on Sri Suthat Rd, on the east side of Phuket Town.

Mr Sophon posted his appeal on Facebook today (Mar 31), saying that after his repeated attempts to get authorities to intervene and provide assistance, it was the police themselves who told him to appeal to reporters.

The man in question was reported last year as ‘Bank’, 20 years old. He was taken into custody after local residents and shopowners complained about his behaviour, walking around in only shorts and continually asking people for money. He was usually successful as he has a disabled left arm.

The behaviour that landed him deserving of police intervention last year was licking his hand and wiping it on the door handle of a pharmacy during the height of the COVID-19 fear pandemic.

HIs latest antics were also caught on CCTV. This time he walked into a building where Mr Sophon keeps spare parts, among other things, and rifled through them. He tossed onto the floor any items not of interest, leaving some of the items broken.

A previous episode when Bank was caught on CCTV breaking into a store area of a pharmacy, again breaking any items not of interest, saw him taken away for “rehabilitation”, Mr Sophon said.

Bank is believed to have been under the influence of substance abuse at the time he commited both acts.

Sinea Phuket

As learned last year, Bank is technically not a vagrant, as he is registered as living with his grandmother in the Saphan Ruam community in Phuket Town.

“Officials took him for therapy for a while, about three to four months, but after that he was released to cause trouble for local residents just like before,” Mr Sophon said.

After yet another recent incident with Bank seen on the street engaging in what looked like substance abuse, and yet another building of a local resident entered and items broken, Mr Sophon filed another complaint with Phuket City Police on Tuesday (Mar 29).

“Police officers came to inspect the place, but there still has been no progress,” Mr Sophon said.

“So I filed a complaint with public welfare officers and a narcotics officer, and appealed to government agencies to do something, but still nothing has been done.

“Everything is still the same today, so I decided to petition the media to urge the authorities to prevent further incidents,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket police prostitution extortion? Investigation into deadly rafting accident || March 31
Phuket as a ‘special administration area’ tabled at official meeting
Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues
Winners of Phuket Red Cross fair lucky draw announced
Phuket Bike Week is back
Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket
Phuket marks 220 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Fighting rages in Ukraine, US says Putin being ‘misled’
I’ve done my best, says Prayut
Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist missing after rafting accident, No Songkran water fights || March 30
Russian foreign minister hails China as part of emerging ‘just world order’
Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident
Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv
No water fights in capital

 

Phuket community
Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues

Standard value of a life here, about $30K USD. Half-assed operation resulting in death of a tourist,...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week is back

Bit premature I suspect bikers won’t want to visit an empty Patong ...(Read More)

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

Police investigating themselves? What could go wrong?...(Read More)

Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket

Overpriced? I regularly see vendors selling so-called 'lucky' number tickets for as much as ...(Read More)

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

Will be interesting. He's still very popular out there in the real world, and TBH he hasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week is back

20-30k per person per day- what is he on?...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

The commentators below have surely never been on a whitewater raft before....(Read More)

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

The Thalang police Chief has been ordered to investigate a Thalang policeman working for him.....I&#...(Read More)

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

'Come on guys, I've done my best for the people but nasty people criticize me. ' What a ...(Read More)

Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket

Why are Maj Gens conducting 'raids that a Sgt could do? Must me all about the photo op. Can one ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 