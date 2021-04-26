The Phuket News
Phuket Town pharmacist angered by one-armed man’s saliva antics

PHUKET: A pharmacist in Phuket Town has gone public with her complaint against Phuket officials, including police, for the lack of action taken over a man who has been harassing her customers for money, and who has since intentionally wiped saliva on the door to her shop.

policeCOVID-19economics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 April 2021, 01:15PM

The man was recorded licking his finger and intentionally wiping on the shop door frame. Image: Supplied

Ms Amporn points to where the man wiped his saliva. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pharmacy is located on Srisuthat Rd in Phuket Town. Photo?: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pharmacy is located on Srisuthat Rd in Phuket Town. Photo?: Eakkapop Thongtub

Amporn Boonyaudomsart, owner of Ying Pharmacy on Srisuthat Rd in Phuket Town, posted on her Facebook page on Saturday (Apr 24) that she had filed a complaint about the man’s behaviour with the Phuket City Police on Apr 13.

The man, who is missing more than half of his left arm, had continued to annoy herself and her customers by asking for money, Ms Amporn said.

He has also annoyed customers at the 7-Eleven store nearby by asking them for money too, she added.

“I and my staff felt insecure, so we contacted Phuket City Police and other officials, such as the Phuket Center for the Protection of the Homeless under the Department of Social Development and Welfare,” she said.

“Officers accepted the complaint and told us that they will take action on this, but no officer has contacted me back,” she added.

“I filed a complaint with  Investigator Capt Khuefa Pongsapan of Phuket City Police on Apr 13, but she told me that they can take the man in custody but need to release him in a few days. A relative of the man needs to take him to receive mental treatment by themselves,” Ms Amporn explained.

“I was told that the man’s name is ‘Bank’. He is about 20 years old and has a disabled left arm. He is living with his grandmother in a house in Saphan Ruam community in Phuket Town,” Ms Amponr said.

“Before this, I had given him some money, but not often. However, after I did not give him [any money], he started standing in front of my shop and staring into the shop. He sometimes even asked my customers for money, making customers feel annoyed and afraid,” she said.

“I want officers to take action on this man and take him to get the right treatment somewhere,”  Ms Amporn said.

“I am concerned about the safety of my relatives, staff and customers when he asks them for money. I have my grandmother staying above the shop and always take her home in the evening, which is when the man normally comes,” she added.

“I’m afraid that he will attack my grandmother one day,” she said.

“He also smeared his saliva by his hand on my door frame once,” Ms Amporn noted.

From CCTV footage taken in front of the shop, the man can be seen licking his finger and intentionally wiping it on the door frame where people are likely to come into contact with it, while checking to see if anyone was looking, just before 9pm on Apr 22.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan told The Phuket News that he had not received any complaint describing the man’s behaviour, and that police had not taken any such man into custody. 

Capt Khuefa of the Phuket City Police has been unavailable for comment.

