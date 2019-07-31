THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Playing for laughs: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on August 5

Playing for laughs: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on August 5

Each month, StandUp Asia brings some of the best inter­national comedic talent on the circuit to vibrant, multicul­tural audiences at the Marri­ott Resort, Merlin Beach. This month, on Monday, August 5, Rory Lowe from Australia, Hannan Azlan from Malaysia and Umar Rana from Pakistan will take to the stage for a one-night-only extrava­ganza of funny. Here’s what to expect.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 August 2019, 12:00PM

Tickets are available via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.

Tickets are available via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.

Rory Lowe

“He’s even fun­nier than he is insane.” – Tame Impala (the band, not the animal...)

Born in the UK but raised down under, Rory Lowe is one of the youngest comedians on the international headliner circuit. Armed with dread­locks and a well-honed comedy mind, Rory tears down milestone after mile­stone with such precision and effortless delivery, you’d never see it coming.

Beginning his foray into stand-up comedy at the tender age of 19, it took Rory two years to debut his first solo show I’ve Got Problems at the Perth Fringe World, which proceeded to sell out across Western Australia.

Rory went on to sell out every single one of his Melbourne Comedy Festival runs, as well as his tour of the West Coast of the US supporting the debaucherous bear Bert Kreischer. Arguably Rory’s biggest gig so far was MCing at the Big Day Out Festival, blowing the minds not only of audi­ences but also of Grammy-nominated psych-rockers Tame Impala.

His material is described as honest and his delivery laid-back in an Aus­sie sense. Rory Lowe is a powerhouse performer that’s as unpredictable as he is funny, leaving audiences gasping for air as he packs the next punch.

Hannan Azlan

“A revelation.” – ArtsHub Australia

Hannan Azlan delved into the world of stand-up comedy in 2015 and has been fooling around with a ukulele on stage ever since. In 2016, she became the first and youngest ever woman to win the world-renowned Hong Kong Interna­tional Comedy Competition.

Likable on stage and off, Hannan has gone on to gig everywhere from Australia to the UK, from Estonia to Cambodia. Hav­ing been described as both “a musical genius” and “gross”, Kuala Lumpur’s naughtiest comic treads the fine line between rowdy material and witty crowd work, leaving audiences rolling on the floor.

In 2018, Hannan was the first Ma­laysian woman to be chosen for the prestigious Melbourne Comedy Festi­val’s Comedy Zone Asia, and made her Australian television debut on ABC’s Comedy Up Late.

Her theatre training and musical prowess soften the blow of the contro­versial topics she covers, from white privilege to the Islamic State.

Umar Rana

“No-holds-barred jokes.” – Time Out

Founder of Comedy Masala, Singapore’s most popular weekly comedy show, Umar Rana is a stalwart of the Southeast Asian comedy scene. Umar has close to two decades of com­edy under his belt and has been named as one of the top ten comedians in Asia.

Umar is best known for his ability to make an audience hate him in one minute and laugh uncontrollably in the next. He’s worked with the likes of Bill Burr and Rob Schneider, and made his television debut on Comedy Central Asia’s Stand-Up Asia! in 2016.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now from B350 (early bird), 650 THB (show only), B950 (burg­er, two Moosehead beverages and show), B1,200 (hotel buffet and show) or B1,450 (VIP, free-flow drinks from 7-10pm and meet-and-greet with the comedians). Get your tickets via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sweet tooth: Thailand consumes over four times the recommended amount of sugar
A night at L’Opera: Authentic Italian cuisine sings at Laguna
Rare photo captures sea lion falling into mouth of whale
Children across Asia to learn lifesaving tips from loved cartoon characters
A place to celebrate difference
The flying thespian continues his travels
Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture
Community groups create five-step plan to clean up Phuket using nature’s tools
Happy Birthday, Your Majesty
A roaring success: The Lion King remake a cinematic masterpiece to change CGI forever
WHO says e-cigarettes ‘undoubtedly harmful’
I scream, you scream, we all scream for… gelato
How to check THAI lottery Results: No PDF Download required
Reflections on a great academic year for BISP Primary
Why beach clean-ups work

 

Phuket community
Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

@Rorri...I would guess the answer is NO...I'll go out on a line here and say that under dangerou...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

I noticed the brand new jet ski they were able to purchase. They clearly don't understand what S...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

As meteorologist and dive instructor I be studying both effect of El Niño and global warming effect...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

"Is there no standard in Thailand what a life guard should look like at work ?"Always a pl...(Read More)

Phuket’s top officials headline drought-prevention confab

"..a Phuket without tourists,empty hotels and shopping centers.a very quiet airport.."Eve...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Mr.Nasa,if they would wear a string tanga only,would that be ok for you?...(Read More)

Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

I don't understand that always 'asking' of thai Officials. For everything in Thailand ar...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Sage advice there ematt...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Now even more people will feel safe entering dangerous surf. ...(Read More)

Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture

Ah the good ol days when women who weighed 135 lbs weren't considered fat....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dot Property Awards
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity

 