Playing for laughs: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on August 5

Each month, StandUp Asia brings some of the best inter­national comedic talent on the circuit to vibrant, multicul­tural audiences at the Marri­ott Resort, Merlin Beach. This month, on Monday, August 5, Rory Lowe from Australia, Hannan Azlan from Malaysia and Umar Rana from Pakistan will take to the stage for a one-night-only extrava­ganza of funny. Here’s what to expect.

Entertainment

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 August 2019, 12:00PM

Tickets are available via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.

Rory Lowe

“He’s even fun­nier than he is insane.” – Tame Impala (the band, not the animal...)

Born in the UK but raised down under, Rory Lowe is one of the youngest comedians on the international headliner circuit. Armed with dread­locks and a well-honed comedy mind, Rory tears down milestone after mile­stone with such precision and effortless delivery, you’d never see it coming.

Beginning his foray into stand-up comedy at the tender age of 19, it took Rory two years to debut his first solo show I’ve Got Problems at the Perth Fringe World, which proceeded to sell out across Western Australia.

Rory went on to sell out every single one of his Melbourne Comedy Festival runs, as well as his tour of the West Coast of the US supporting the debaucherous bear Bert Kreischer. Arguably Rory’s biggest gig so far was MCing at the Big Day Out Festival, blowing the minds not only of audi­ences but also of Grammy-nominated psych-rockers Tame Impala.

His material is described as honest and his delivery laid-back in an Aus­sie sense. Rory Lowe is a powerhouse performer that’s as unpredictable as he is funny, leaving audiences gasping for air as he packs the next punch.

Hannan Azlan

“A revelation.” – ArtsHub Australia

Hannan Azlan delved into the world of stand-up comedy in 2015 and has been fooling around with a ukulele on stage ever since. In 2016, she became the first and youngest ever woman to win the world-renowned Hong Kong Interna­tional Comedy Competition.

Likable on stage and off, Hannan has gone on to gig everywhere from Australia to the UK, from Estonia to Cambodia. Hav­ing been described as both “a musical genius” and “gross”, Kuala Lumpur’s naughtiest comic treads the fine line between rowdy material and witty crowd work, leaving audiences rolling on the floor.

In 2018, Hannan was the first Ma­laysian woman to be chosen for the prestigious Melbourne Comedy Festi­val’s Comedy Zone Asia, and made her Australian television debut on ABC’s Comedy Up Late.

Her theatre training and musical prowess soften the blow of the contro­versial topics she covers, from white privilege to the Islamic State.

Umar Rana

“No-holds-barred jokes.” – Time Out

Founder of Comedy Masala, Singapore’s most popular weekly comedy show, Umar Rana is a stalwart of the Southeast Asian comedy scene. Umar has close to two decades of com­edy under his belt and has been named as one of the top ten comedians in Asia.

Umar is best known for his ability to make an audience hate him in one minute and laugh uncontrollably in the next. He’s worked with the likes of Bill Burr and Rob Schneider, and made his television debut on Comedy Central Asia’s Stand-Up Asia! in 2016.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now from B350 (early bird), 650 THB (show only), B950 (burg­er, two Moosehead beverages and show), B1,200 (hotel buffet and show) or B1,450 (VIP, free-flow drinks from 7-10pm and meet-and-greet with the comedians). Get your tickets via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.