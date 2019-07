Rory Lowe Phuket

Start From: Monday 5 August 2019, 08:00PM to Monday 5 August 2019, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Stand-up Asia is proud to present another rapturous night of laughter in Phuket, featuring Australian comedy prodigy Rory Lowe, with support from Hannan Azlan (MAS) and Umar Rana (PAK)! Three world class comedians for the price of one, this show promises to leave you rolling on the floor and laughing your belly sore! From 350baht (early bird).